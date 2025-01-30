5 Sabres Who Should Be Dealt by the Trade Deadline

The 2025 Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, now just over a month away. Several deals have already taken place, including a major three-team trade in which the Colorado Avalanche sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Martin Necas, Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round pick. Additionally, the Blackhawks traded Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes for a 2025 third-round pick while also retaining 50% of Rantanen’s current contract, which expires at the end of this season.

With the Sabres sitting 30th in the league standings, they are in no position to be buyers at the deadline—unless they somehow manage to acquire Elias Pettersson from the Canucks, which would require giving up a significant player or two. Realistically, Buffalo should focus on selling these five players on or before this year’s deadline.

Jason Zucker

When Jason Zucker signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Buffalo in free agency, it was widely viewed as a “rental” deal. If the Sabres weren’t in a competitive position by the trade deadline, the expectation was that he would be moved to a contender for a mid-round pick. Now that time has arrived, and it’s in Buffalo’s best interest to follow through.

However, Zucker has been productive this season, tallying 16 goals and 20 assists for 36 points in 48 games. While the Blackhawks managed to get a third-round pick for Hall in the Rantanen trade—while also retaining 50% of his salary—the Sabres should aim higher. Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams should push for a second-round pick from a contender looking for scoring depth. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers or Winnipeg Jets out west could be ideal trade partners.

Dylan Cozens

Dylan Cozens has struggled over the past year and a half and his production has not lived up to expectations since he signed a seven-year extension in 2023. Through 50 games this season, he has recorded just 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists), falling short of the second-line-center role he was paid to fill.

Despite his struggles, teams have been inquiring about Cozens throughout the season, signaling that other organizations still see his potential. At just 23 years old, he has plenty of upside, but things haven’t clicked for him in Buffalo recently. A change of scenery might be best for both sides.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cozens has been linked to numerous trade rumors, including a possible deal that would bring Pettersson to Buffalo. According to multiple sources, the Sabres recently offered Cozens and Bowen Byram for Pettersson—a deal that, on paper, makes sense for both teams. However, the holdup appears to be Adams seeking additional value in return, though nothing as significant as J.T. Miller. Instead, Buffalo is reportedly interested in acquiring a player who can contribute immediately, with defenseman Vincent Desharnais being a potential target. The challenge is that Vancouver views Byram as a key addition to its blue line and would prefer not to part with a defenseman in the trade themselves.

If Cozens doesn’t end up in Vancouver, the question remains—where will he go if the Sabres decide to move on?

Jack Quinn

Jack Quinn finds himself in a similar situation as Cozens, but his struggles have been even more pronounced this season. In 43 games, he has managed just nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points—well below expectations. While some leeway could be given, it’s clear this season hasn’t gone the way he or the Sabres had hoped.

Quinn entered the season recovering from two separate lower-body injuries last season, so some early-season rust was expected. However, he still hasn’t found his rhythm, raising concerns about his long-term fit in Buffalo. Rather than letting his trade value decline further—if it hasn’t already—the Sabres should consider moving him while they can still get a meaningful return.

The big question is how much value Quinn still holds on the trade market. While the potential return remains uncertain, a trade helping the Sabres improve immediately would be worth pulling the trigger on.

Alex Tuch

Alex Tuch has quietly been one of the Sabres’ best forwards this season, posting 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 50 games. His versatility and two-way play make him an appealing target for contenders, as he can slot into a middle-six role, contribute on the power play, and be effective on the penalty kill.

A team like the Avalanche could be an ideal landing spot for Tuch. The Avs have battled injuries and depth issues all season, and adding a player of his caliber wouldn’t require a massive haul. However, the return package will depend on what Buffalo is looking for as Colorado isn’t in a position to part with too many assets.

With the Sabres struggling at the bottom of the standings, Tuch’s trade value may be at an all-time high. Given his ability to impact the game in multiple ways, now could be the perfect time for Buffalo to maximize his value in a trade.

Devon Levi

I know what you’re thinking—why would the Sabres trade a goaltender of Devon Levi’s caliber? It’s a fair question. He has dominated in the American Hockey League, showing flashes of elite potential. However, Buffalo committed to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in the offseason, signing him to a five-year contract with a $4.75 million average annual value. While Levi has the potential to be a great NHL goalie, he’s not suited for a backup role. Perhaps the Sabres’ plan is to keep Luukkonen under contract while waiting for the right time to transition Levi into the starting role, even if Luukkonen still has term left on his deal.

Trading Levi still feels like a longshot, but Buffalo needs to improve the roster in front of Luukkonen and moving Levi could bring back multiple impact players to help achieve that. Teams like the Philadelphia Flyers or Canucks could be strong fits—especially the Canucks, depending on what direction they take at the deadline. Thatcher Demko has struggled this season, and if Vancouver is looking for a goaltending change, Levi could be a prime target.

Adams has the assets to reshape this team, but the real question is—can he execute it? Time will tell.