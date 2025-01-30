Are the Blues on Track to Have Another Quiet Trade Deadline?

It’s hard to guess what the St. Louis Blues will be up to at this season’s March 7 trade deadline. Last season, they didn’t do a lot – just trading Malcolm Subban to the Columbus Blue Jackets for future considerations. Many questioned their lack of dealing, considering they were in the playoff picture. This season feels the same with the team five points out of a postseason berth. Could they repeat their deadline moves?

Blues Hold On to Their Players

Ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline, Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington were the team’s top trade candidates, and many expected management to pull the trigger on a deal. However, the Blues opted to keep them and that’s worked in their favor.

This season, Brandon Saad‘s name came up in rumors; however, that changed when he was placed on waivers on Jan. 28. He was their only player with value on the trade market. According to the NHL Network’s David Pagnotta, the Blues tried to trade him for several weeks but came up empty. Saad was also willing to waive his no-trade clause (NTC) to make a deal happen.

The only other real options are Radek Faksa and Mathieu Joseph; however, they are the team’s only depth forwards, and Faksa has a modified NTC. They also don’t have any players to move on defense as they already got rid of depth players Scott Perunovich (traded to the New York Islanders) and Pierre-Olivier Joseph (Mathieu’s brother, traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins).

Blues Cap Space Is Level, and There Is No Rush

Last season would have been a good time for the Blues to move out some big contracts. However, this season, they are in pretty good shape, with $4.74 million available in cap space. The Blues are projected to lose $1.18 million on the cap, which is a minor concern. However, that can easily be fixed by moving out contracts like Faksa and Ryan Suter’s.

Trading for another player with a big contract might hurt the team in the long run because they have many prospects waiting for playing time such as Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvorsky, Otto Stenberg, Theo Lindstein, and more. Joel Hofer will be a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer and needs to be re-signed as the possible future starting goaltender. Maintaining the cap is a big must, and the deadline is usually when teams either move out money for cap space or buy for the playoffs.

Joel Hofer, St. Louis Blues (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thankfully, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Saad agreed to terminate his contract on Thursday (Jan 30.) and will become a unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers. As a result, the Blues will not have to pay his remaining salary for this season and will save on his cap hit of $4.5 million for next season. The team moved out a hefty contract without trading away significant pieces.

Where the Blues’ Decisions Will Lead Them

Despite their winning record, the Blues will struggle to make the playoffs this season. Perhaps trading some prospects last season would have given them the pieces to win right now, but it might have hurt them in the future. They’ve already made small moves this season that have helped them clear cap space and stock up on draft picks, gaining a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Islanders for Perunovich and a 2027 fourth-round along with Cam Fowler from the Anaheim Ducks. Management is not looking for short-term success: rather, it’s trying to ensure their roster will succeed long-term, so it’s safe to expect another quiet deadline.