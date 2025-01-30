Oilers Should Sign Brandon Saad

The St. Louis Blues announced they will be placing forward Brandon Saad on unconditional waivers on Thursday (Jan. 30) for purpose of contract termination, making him an unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old has had a down season in St. Louis, recording only seven goals and nine assists for 16 points through 43 games. However, last season he scored 26 goals which was the most since his 31-goal campaign during the 2015-2016 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s scored more than 20 goals in seven seasons, but has hovered around the 20-goal mark his entire career, with his career-low being 10 goals during the lockout-shortened 2012-2013 season. He has 515 points in 906 career games.

Originally, the Blues were placing him on waivers in hopes he got claimed, or he would be sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL). However, his $4.5 million cap hit complicated things for other teams. It was unlikely he would get claimed due to his remaining salary, and the fact that he still had one more year on his current deal. So, Saad decided to forfeit the remaining $5.4 million owed to him for a fresh start and a chance for another Stanley Cup.

Enter the Edmonton Oilers who are poised to make another deep playoff run and have clear Stanley Cup aspirations. Saad is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, so bringing in a proven winner makes sense. He’s a versatile talent who can play up and down the lineup. He clearly wants to play in the NHL or he wouldn’t give up guaranteed money. He has a chip on his shoulder and something to prove, making considering signing the veteran winger a low-risk, high-reward move.

Oilers Have History Signing Players Midseason

The Oilers had success signing players midseason in recent years. On Jan. 27, 2022, they signed Evander Kane to a one-year deal after his contract was terminated by the San Jose Sharks. His was a major contributor that season, recording 22 goals and 39 points in 43 games, including another 17 points in 15 playoff games, which ultimately earned him a four-year contact extension. He was really effective until the injury bug caught up with the power forward.

Then, the Oilers signed Corey Perry in January 2024 after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract due to unacceptable conduct stemming from an internal investigation. While Perry didn’t have the same immediate impact as Kane, he added a much-needed scoring touch to the fourth line. He scored eight goals in 38 games last season, so Edmonton brought him back on another one-year deal and he currently has nine goals in 49 games this season.

The Oilers also signed right-shot defenceman John Klingberg earlier this month, and he’s expected to make his Oilers’ debut tonight (Jan .30) against the Detroit Red Wings. It remains to be seen how this signing will pan out, but the organization has not shied away from making these moves midseason. So, it wouldn’t hurt to give Saad an opportunity on a one-year, league-minimum deal, and if it doesn’t work out, they can bury his contract in the minors.

Saad Has History With Stan Bowman

Oilers’ general manager Stan Bowman drafted Saad in 2011 as a member of the Blackhawks, and they both won two Cups with the organization. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania product had two separate stints with Chicago from 2011-2015 and from 2017-2020. In June, 2015, Bowman traded Saad to the Blue Jackets, but eventually acquired him back a few years later in a blockbuster deal that sent Artemi Panarin the other way. Bowman clearly likes Saad as a player, so don’t be surprised if he gives him a contract.

Saad Is a Free Deadline Acquisition

When a player becomes available without giving up any assets, you need to jump on that opportunity. Edmonton needs to go all-in this season, but have limited assets to do so. Their most-valuable prospects are Matt Savioie, Beau Akey, and Sam O’Reilly. They are also without a first-round pick this season, as well as their fourth- and fifth-round picks. If they could add to their roster without subtracting from their limited asset pool, it’d be a win-win situation.

Brandon Saad, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers are currently dipping into their long-term injured reserve pool and have just north of $5 million to spend ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline. If they can sign Saad for close to league minimum, they will have roughly $4 million to add another piece, preferably a right-shot defenseman if they choose to do so. For the first time in a while, the Oilers have some salary cap flexibility, and they need to take advantage of it.

Should Edmonton sign Saad to bolster their forward depth? Injuries happen, so having more depth is never a bad thing, especially come playoff time. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL news and rumours as we inch closer to the trade deadline.