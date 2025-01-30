Projected Lineups for Flames vs Ducks – 1/30/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (21-23-6) at FLAMES (24-18-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zellweger, a defenseman, is likely to be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game.
Latest for THW:
- Ducks Soar Past Kraken, Earn 6-4 Win
- Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Kraken – 1/28/25
- Ducks’ McTavish Earns NHL’s Second Star of the Week
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
Latest for THW:
- Calgary Flames: Revisiting the Jarome Iginla Trade
- Flames News & Rumors: Weegar, Vladar, Kerins & More
- 3 Takeaways From Flames’ 3-1 Loss to the Capitals