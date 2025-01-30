Projected Lineups for Flames vs Ducks – 1/30/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (21-23-6) at FLAMES (24-18-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zellweger, a defenseman, is likely to be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil — Yegor Sharangovich — Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

