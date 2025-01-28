St. Louis Blues Placing Forward Brandon Saad on Waivers

The St. Louis Blues are expected to place forward Brandon Saad on waivers at 2:00 p.m. EST today. The move comes after the team tried to find him a new home earlier this season.

Saad, 32, has been a member of the St. Louis Blues since signing with them in 2021-22. In 43 games this season, he has seven goals and 16 points and remains signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Saad, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks, also was a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets before joining the Blues. Saad has had played in 906 career games and has 260 goals and 255 assists for 515 points.

Brandon Saad, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blues will opt to move on from Saad’s contract by placing him on waivers. They tried to trade him for several weeks after Saad gave them permission to waive his no-trade clause. Unfortunately, they were unable to find him a new home, the hope for him is that he be claimed and get a new opportunity.

The Blues are currently in fourth in the Western Conference Wild Card race with 50 points. They are just five points before the Calgary Flames for the second wild card spot.