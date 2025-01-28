3 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 3-0 Shutout Win Against the Charge

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) New York Sirens continued their Canada road trip against the Ottawa Charge on Jan. 27. The Charge won the previous two matchups of the season in the Sirens’ home arena. New York turned the tides this time, shutting Ottawa out with a 3-0 win at TD Place. Here are three takeaways from Monday’s game.

Osborne Records Her First Shutout

Kayle Osborne earned the first shutout of her PWHL career against the Charge, stopping 31 shots that came her way, including an incredible reach across the crease to keep the puck out. She is now the youngest goalie in the league to record a shutout at 22 years old.

Related: New York Sirens’ Rookie Goalie Records First Shutout Against Ottawa Charge in 3-0 Win

Osborne was drafted by the Sirens with the fourth pick in the fifth round in 2024. She has played three games this season, allowing just four goals in 163 minutes of ice time for a save percentage of .954% with a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.47.

Sirens Continue to Excel on the Power Play

Two of New York’s four goals were scored on the power play, thanks to Alex Carpenter and Jessie Eldridge. Carpenter’s goal was the first and put the Sirens up by two. Eldridge assisted, passing Carpender the rebounded puck from Ella Shelton’s shot across the net for a quick shot. This goal was Carpenter’s sixth in 12 games this season, averaging a goal every other game. In 24 games last season, she scored eight goals.

Alex Carpenter, New York Sirens (Photo by Nala Burton/The PWHL)

Eldridge scored in the dying seconds of a 5-on-3 in the third period. Sarah Fillier skated the puck up towards the net, sending a pass to Eldridge who was right next to it. She received the pass and tipped the puck into the net for New York’s third of the game. Eldridge’s goal was her fourth of the season with 18 games to go. Last season, she scored seven goals in 24 games. Eldridge and Carpenter should both surpass their totals from 2023-24.

The Sirens have the best power play in the league at the moment. Their 41 power-play opportunities (PPOP) are the most in the league as are their ten power-play goals. On top of this, they have the best penalty kill with an 89.3% percent success rate, allowing only three power-play goals against them.

Last season, they were second in the league on the penalty kill with an 88.6% success rate. The Toronto Sceptres topped them with 91.8%. This season, the Sceptres have the worst penalty kill in the league.

PWHL Standings

Last year, the Sirens were the worst team in the league, finishing sixth overall. This season, they have picked up their game to rank third overall with 19 points in 12 games. The three points earned on Monday night allowed them to surpass the Charge in the standings. Ottawa now sits behind them with 17 points. The Sirens only had five regulation wins all of last season compared to four already in 2024-25.

They also have three overtime wins to help pad their point total, with an overall 4-3-1-4 record. The halfway point is closing in and the Sirens are close to reaching the 26 points from last season. The inaugural season was rough for the Sirens. The 2024-25 season is shaping up to be a much better performance for them.

Continuing Their Journey

The Sirens will have one more game on this three-game road trip before they return home. They will head back to the States to face the Boston Fleet on Jan. 31.