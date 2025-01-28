Sabres’ Jiri Kulich Is a Star in the Making

It’s been a rough season for the Buffalo Sabres, who rank 30th in the NHL standings. While we knew they had a high ceiling and a low floor, few expected the floor to be this low. Still, there are some positives during these challenging times, including Jiri Kulich, who has emerged as one of the few bright spots for the team.

Kulich Potential

Kulich was selected by the Sabres with the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. At the time, he was known for his quick release and shot, though he was slightly undersized for a center. His offensive upside, however, was undeniable. Some skeptics compared him to Victor Olofsson, suggesting he might become a one-dimensional player with an elite shot. So far, Kulich is proving to be much more than that.

Kulich spent two seasons with the Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate, Rochester Americans, scoring 91 points in 119 games (51 goals, 40 assists). He also contributed in the postseason, tallying 13 points (seven goals, six assists) over 17 playoff games.

Kulich had a slow start to his first full NHL season, which is typical for a rookie. He managed just four goals in his first 22 games. However, he’s found his stride recently, recording nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last 13 games. Kulich is beginning to develop into the player many hoped he’d become—a goal scorer with the potential to net 30 goals in a season.

While he may not become an elite scorer, he’s showing the consistency and versatility needed to be a key contributor to the Sabres’ core. If he continues to develop at this pace, Kulich has the potential to become one of the team’s most reliable forwards, night in and night out.

Kulich Part of Sabres Core?

Kulich deserves recognition alongside a core that includes Tage Thompson, J.J. Peterka, Dylan Cozens, Zach Benson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Owen Power. On some nights, he’s been the team’s best forward. Recent trade rumors involving Cozens, Bowen Byram, and even Power—specifically tied to a potential deal for Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks, according to Elliotte Friedman—make it even more important for the Sabres to identify Kulich as a key piece of their roster and future core, should any of those players be moved.

Based on the small sample size we’ve seen, Kulich has shown tremendous promise and seems poised to continue growing his NHL game. According to MoneyPuck, his expected goals for (xGF) ranks seventh on the team – impressive for a 22-year-old. While I remain cautiously optimistic, given the Sabres’ struggles since 2012, Kulich’s performance suggests he could solidify himself as a long-term fit for the team.

One concern, however, is that he could develop into a solid 30-goal scorer by the time he’s 24 or 25, only to plateau rather than take the next step forward—something we’ve seen happen with several players. Peterka and Jack Quinn, who are similar to Kulich (especially Quinn), have experienced significant dips in production over the past year. That’s a situation Kulich will need to avoid to be a long-term Sabre.

Kulich Future Sabres’ First Line Center?

Lately, Kulich has been stepping up as the team’s first-line center. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff confirmed that Thompson hasn’t been playing center due to an injury he’s battling. As a result, Kulich has been centering a line with Peterka and Thompson, and the trio has been effective to a certain extent. Kulich, who started the season playing on the wing, has quickly adapted to the center role, and Ruff seems increasingly comfortable with him in this position.

Once Thompson is healthy, he’ll undoubtedly reclaim his spot as the first-line center. However, even when that happens, sliding Kulich down to the second line could be a great move. Thompson and Kulich down the middle provide a solid foundation to build around. Depending on what happens with Cozens ahead of the trade deadline, the Sabres could have a respectable center core featuring Thompson, Kulich, Cozens, and Ryan McLeod.

For now, Kulich’s development has been a welcome surprise, and his role will become clearer as the season unfolds. There’s plenty of potential for him to become a crucial piece of the team’s lineup moving forward.