Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Sabres – 1/28/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (25-20-6) at SABRES (18-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom (illness)

Status report

Carlo will be a game-time decision because of an illness. … Koepke will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … McAvoy and Lindholm each wore a regular jersey at practice Monday, but the defensemen did not travel to Buffalo. … Wahlstrom, a forward, is not on the trip.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he anticipates Greenway will return to practice “in the near future.” The forward, who has missed 18 games, has been skating on his own. … Buffalo placed Aube-Kubel, a forward, on waivers Monday.

