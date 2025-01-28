Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Sabres – 1/28/25

by

The Boston Bruins take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (25-20-6) at SABRES (18-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom (illness)

Status report

Carlo will be a game-time decision because of an illness. … Koepke will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … McAvoy and Lindholm each wore a regular jersey at practice Monday, but the defensemen did not travel to Buffalo. … Wahlstrom, a forward, is not on the trip. 

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he anticipates Greenway will return to practice “in the near future.” The forward, who has missed 18 games, has been skating on his own. … Buffalo placed Aube-Kubel, a forward, on waivers Monday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner