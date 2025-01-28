Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 1/28/25

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (30-16-4) at RANGERS (24-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Riley Stillman

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: None

Injured: Jack Roslovic (illness), William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status report

Roslovic, a forward, did not participate in the Hurricanes morning skate and will be a game-time decision after not practicing Monday; if he cannot play, Carolina will have to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen because it does not have an extra healthy forward. … Stillman would make his season debut if Roslovic is unable to play; the defenseman was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

