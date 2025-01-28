Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Hurricanes – 1/28/25

The New York Rangers take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (30-16-4) at RANGERS (24-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Riley Stillman
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: None
Injured: Jack Roslovic (illness), William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Status report
Roslovic, a forward, did not participate in the Hurricanes morning skate and will be a game-time decision after not practicing Monday; if he cannot play, Carolina will have to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen because it does not have an extra healthy forward. … Stillman would make his season debut if Roslovic is unable to play; the defenseman was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Mikko Rantanen’s Contract & Trade Situation Unravel After Recent Finnish Interview
- Hurricanes’ Alexei Krutov Is the KHL Rookie of the Week
- 3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ Overtime Loss Against Islanders
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Latest for THW:
- NHL Rumors: Crosby, Penguins, Kunin, Maple Leafs, Rangers
- Rangers Keep Winning With Matt Rempe – But How Much Impact Does He Have?
- Berard & Othmann Lead Resurging Hartford Wolf Pack Offense