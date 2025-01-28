Projected Lineups for Jets vs Canadiens – 1/28/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (34-14-3) at CANADIENS (24-20-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)
Status report
Lowry is traveling on the Jets’ three-game road trip, but the forward will not play at least until Winnipeg hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 4. … Lambert took part in the morning skate but will not play; the forward was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Reinbacher was on the ice for an optional morning skate; the defenseman wore a noncontact jersey Monday when he took part in his first practice since sustaining an injury Sept. 28 that was expected to sideline him for 5-6 months.
