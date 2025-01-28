Projected Lineups for Jets vs Canadiens – 1/28/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (34-14-3) at CANADIENS (24-20-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Colin Miller

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body)

Status report

Lowry is traveling on the Jets’ three-game road trip, but the forward will not play at least until Winnipeg hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 4. … Lambert took part in the morning skate but will not play; the forward was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), David Reinbacher (knee)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Reinbacher was on the ice for an optional morning skate; the defenseman wore a noncontact jersey Monday when he took part in his first practice since sustaining an injury Sept. 28 that was expected to sideline him for 5-6 months.

