Flyers’ Prospect Samu Tuomaala Will Bring a Lot to NHL Roster

In the American Hockey League (AHL), there are blowout wins, and then there are wins that make you wonder if the teams belong in the same league. That’s what the Jan. 29 game between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Bridgeport Islanders was like. The Phantoms took an early lead and never looked back in a 9-2 stomping.

Highlights for the Phantoms were the hat trick from Zayde Wisdom, who entered the game with only three goals on the season, and Samu Tuomaala’s performance. The 22-year-old forward scored his first goal since Nov. 27 with a deflection in the first period, and he found the back of the net on the rush in the second.

Samu Tuomaala, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Philadelphia Flyers don’t have the deepest prospect pool (according to this site, it ranks 18th in the NHL). That said, Tuomaala has proven throughout this season and his tenure in the AHL that he’s a winger with a high upside who can make a significant impact in the NHL soon enough. It all starts with his ability to score.

Tuomaala’s Shot

Against the Islanders, Tuomaala was in the right place at the right time. Phantoms defenseman Louis Belpedio fired the puck on net from the point, and Tuomaala was in the shooting lane to deflect it into the goal. It was a big goal that snapped a scoring slump but wasn’t as impressive as his next goal.

With everything going the Phantoms’ way, Tuomaala skated past the Islanders’ defense and found himself with the puck on a breakaway with only goaltender Hunter Miska in his way. He fired a blistering shot to the near-side post for his 10th goal of the season. In a few seconds, he displayed the speed and shot that makes a winger a top prospect with offense a team can rely on.

Tuomaala’s shooting and ability to thread the needle make him a great scorer. He’ll take advantage of open looks, but even when the defense is in position, he’ll find an opening and the back of the net. That said, he is more than just a scorer from the wing, as he has helped the Phantoms in multiple ways throughout the season.

Tuomaala is a Well-Rounded Winger

What’s most notable about Tuomaala’s game is his speed – at any moment, he can make a difference with a quick burst. It’s allowed him to win off the rush but also chase down loose pucks and be a reliable part of the offense.

On top of that, Tuomaala is one of the best puck-movers on the Phantoms, with a team-leading 19 assists and 29 points as the skater who often provides scoring chances for Massimo Rizzo, All-Star Olle Lycksell, and the other forwards on the team. Some wingers rely on a great center to make them better, while others make the skaters on their line better. Tuomaala is the latter, as his playmaking fuels the offense.

His speed and playmaking are noticeable, but what isn’t is his ability to defend. He can close in on the opponent with the puck, and his backcheck often allows the Phantoms to control the pace and possession. Tuomaala won’t block shots, but he plays the passing lanes and creates turnovers that make him both a top-six and two-way forward. With John Tortorella behind the bench, the Flyers want skaters who can score and defend, and Tuomaala has proven he can do both at the AHL level. Hopefully, he will get to show it at the NHL level soon.

What Tuomaala Adds To The Flyers

The Flyers saw Matvei Michkov, their 2024 first-round pick, join the team this summer and take the league by storm. He’s the team’s top prospect and already looks like one of the best wingers in the NHL who can take over a game on any shift. Michkov is the young player they will build around for the future, and Tuomaala will be another key part of the roster as well. He’s not a star or a generational talent like the one the Flyers have on their NHL roster, but he has the abilities of a top-six player.

Ideally, Tuomaala plays center. The Flyers, for all their promising pieces, are thin down the middle, and it’s one of the reasons they remain on the outside of the playoff picture. The Phantoms might move Tuomaala around in their forward unit to see if he can play well up the middle, but it’s unlikely, considering how impactful he’s been on the wing.

The Flyers still have positional voids to work on – notably at center and in the crease. However, the talent is starting to show both at the NHL and AHL levels. Among that talent is Tuomaala, who is arguably the best player on the Phantoms and the reason they are in the middle of the Atlantic Division. It’s only a matter of time before he’s a difference-maker for the Flyers as well.