Lehigh Valley Phantoms Announce John Snowden as Head Coach

On Monday, Philadelphia Flyers general manager (GM) Daniel Briere named John Snowden as the new head coach of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He becomes the fifth head coach since the team relocated to Lehigh Valley and the 12th coach in the franchise’s history. Snowden replaces Ian Laperierre, who was moved into an advisory role to Hockey Operations in Philadelphia earlier this summer. Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin will join Snowden as his assistant coaches in Lehigh Valley.

“We’re excited to have John along with Nick and Terrence lead the Phantoms,” Briere said. “This is an important time for our organization with the young talent we have coming through the pipeline, and we believe this group has the right mix of experience, teaching ability, and leadership to guide our prospects. Their impact in Lehigh Valley will be a big part of our long-term success.”

Related: The Complicated Legacy of Ryan Clowe

Snowden, 43, has been an assistant coach under Laperierre over the last two seasons in Lehigh Valley after a pair of seasons in a similar position with the Toronto Marlies from 2021 to 2023. He started his career with the Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL in 2015-16 before becoming head coach before the 2017-18 campaign. In 2018-19, Snowden started the season as an assistant on Ryane Clowe’s expansion Newfoundland Growlers staff. Despite a 23-11-2 record, a mid-season coaching switch installed Snowden into the head coach spot and culminated in a Kelly Cup victory in 2018.

“I’m honored to be named the next head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms,” Snowden said. “It’s an exciting time to lead this group with the talent the Flyers have in their prospect pool. I look forward to building on the foundation that’s been laid and continuing to help our young players grow and succeed.”

Schultz, 42, is a name familiar to most Flyers fans after playing the final 189 games of his NHL career in Philadelphia from 2014-17. With more than 1,000 games played over 15 seasons at the NHL level, Schultz should have plenty of wisdom to share with Phantoms players. He joined the Flyers in a coaching capacity in June 2019 as a player development coach. Most recently, Schultz was the Assistant Director of Player Development, helping prospects transition to life in professional hockey.

Nick Schultz with the Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wallin, 33, arrives from the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, where he was the head coach and GM over the last two playoff-appearing seasons. The new AHL assistant coach gets to move closer to his hometown of Yardley, PA, a 90-minute commute to the Phantoms’ PPL Center in Allentown, PA.

Lehigh Valley will open its 2025-26 AHL season against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:05 pm EDT. It will be a speedy turnaround for the Phantoms with a 3:05 PM EDT puck drop against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins the following afternoon.