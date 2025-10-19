Takeaways From Phantoms Series vs. Monsters: Bump, Kolosov & More

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms resumed their 2025–26 season with a back-to-back against the Cleveland Monsters on the road. The visitors came away victorious, winning 3–0 on Friday and 3–2 on Saturday in a shootout.

In the victories, the team’s young players and veterans alike stepped up. Below are a few takeaways.

Bump’s Two-Point Game

Alex Bump had a two-point night on Friday, recording the game’s winning tally and adding a beautiful between-the-legs assist. Those were his first two points of the season.

By my eye test, Bump has looked good with the Phantoms so far, even if two points in four games aren’t exactly spectacular. His play in transition has stood out to me, entering the offensive zone cleanly and making plays shortly after. The 21-year-old winger didn’t play well enough to make the Philadelphia Flyers’ main roster, but the American Hockey League (AHL) has treated him fairly well.

Kolosov Delivers 35-Save Shutout, Bjarnason Solid in Victory

Young netminders Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason each got a start for the Phantoms, and both were rock-solid. The former delivered a 35-save shutout, with some of those highlights below, while the latter turned aside 33 of 35 in his win.

Small compilation of Aleksei Kolosov’s 35-save shutout for the Phantoms last night



A lot of point shots and mundane rush stuff. But I thought he was good. Rarely out of position, looks calmer than he did last year so farpic.twitter.com/vVT6EBtw7q — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) October 18, 2025

As noted in the X (formerly Twitter) post above, Kolosov’s night wasn’t too difficult, but he made some key stops. Last season was a rough one for him in Philadelphia, overwhelmed by the spotlight—natural for a rookie. Some of it may be personal growth, and some of it may be a better environment, but the 23-year-old Belarusian looks a lot better. In two contests, he has a .969 save percentage, 1.00 goals-against average, and a perfect 2–0–0 record.

The same could be said about Bjarnason. At 20 years old, this is his first taste of professional hockey, and he’s been up to the task. He had good numbers in the Western Hockey League (WHL), but I saw the AHL as a welcome, less hectic change of pace entering the season. With a .922 save percentage, 2.41 goals-against average, and a 1–1–0 record, the early results have been promising.

Barkey’s Notches First AHL Goal

Speaking of junior hockey graduates, forward Denver Barkey got on the scoreboard for his first AHL (and professional) goal. It was a hardworking tally, digging away at a loose puck. That’s classic Barkey.

Denver Barkey of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Barkey has done well to make an impact this season. Like Bump, the 20-year-old has a modest two points in four games, but he’s been noticeable on the ice. Head coach John Snowden has utilized the rookie’s all-situations prowess, giving Barkey time on the penalty kill and power play (where he scored the goal).

Richard Making His Case for a Call-Up

Anthony Richard, a 28-year-old free-agent pickup in the 2024 offseason, notched two goals for the Phantoms in Cleveland. Up to four points in as many games, he’s making his call-up case.

Richard is helping the Phantoms win games, but he’s also giving himself an opportunity to be a regular in the Flyers’ lineup. On Sunday, The Athletic‘s Kevin Kurz speculated that 19-year-old center Jett Luchanko could return to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) “sooner than later.” If that’s the case, that down-the-middle spot may be Richard’s for the taking.

In the early season, Snowden and the Phantoms are rolling. With a 3–1–0 record, they’ll look to continue the good vibes on Oct. 22 against the undefeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.