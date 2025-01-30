Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Lightning – 1/30/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (26-16-6) at LIGHTNING (26-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSUN, SNO, SNE

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis — Akil Thomas

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Rittich is expected to start after Kuemper made 36 saves in a 3-0 loss at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Declan Carlille — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)

Suspended: Emil Lilleberg

Status report

Vasilevskiy was on the ice Wednesday morning and is expected to start after missing a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday because of an illness.

