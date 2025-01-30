Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Lightning – 1/30/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (26-16-6) at LIGHTNING (26-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSUN, SNO, SNE
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis — Akil Thomas
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
Rittich is expected to start after Kuemper made 36 saves in a 3-0 loss at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Kings Takeaways: Shut Out 3-0 by Panthers in Doughty’s Debut
- Kings News & Rumors: Doughty, Quarter-Century Team & Clarke
- Projected Lineups for Kings vs Panthers – 1/29/25
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Declan Carlille — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)
Suspended: Emil Lilleberg
Status report
Vasilevskiy was on the ice Wednesday morning and is expected to start after missing a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday because of an illness.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning Prospect Report: Howard, Korczak, Pouliot & More
- Breaking Down the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Quarter-Century Team
- Blackhawks Win Rematch With Lightning 4-1