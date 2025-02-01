Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Senators – 2/1/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (31-17-4) at SENATORS (27-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Status report

The Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Dermott, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

David Perron — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Jensen, originally expected to be out only for back to back games last weekend, will miss his fourth straight game; Ottawa coach Travis Green said he’s hopeful the defenseman can skate Sunday. … Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22, won’t dress but will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts at the Nashville Predators on Monday. … Cousins, a forward, will be out 6-8 weeks after having knee surgery Friday.

