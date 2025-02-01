Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Flames – 2/1/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Vladimir Tarasenko

Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Jonathan Berggren

Christian Fischer — Joe Veleno — Dominik Shine

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gusafsson — Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

Frost and Farabee each will make their Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

