Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Flames – 2/1/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (25-21-5) at FLAMES (25-18-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Vladimir Tarasenko
Elmer Soderblom — Michael Rasmussen — Jonathan Berggren
Christian Fischer — Joe Veleno — Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gusafsson — Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, William Lagesson
Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 shootout win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg — Clark Bishop — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
Frost and Farabee each will make their Flames debut after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
