Ranking Oilers’ Potential First-Round Playoff Matchups from Best to Worst

While there is still a good chunk of the season remaining, it’s clear the Edmonton Oilers will be a playoff team for the sixth-consecutive year. Seeing them get back into the postseason will come as no surprise, as they have one of the best rosters among all 32 NHL teams.

The Oilers are once again in a “Stanley-Cup-or-bust” year, perhaps even more so following last year’s devastating Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers. Many expect them to get back to the Final this season, though they would be the first to tell you that doing so isn’t easy. That said, what would help is an optimal match up in the first round.

Based on the standings, it looks like they will play one of four teams in the opening round; the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks. Assuming that ends up coming to fruition, here is a listing of those matchups from best (from the Oilers perspective) to the worst.

Calgary Flames

The Flames deserve a ton of credit for being in the playoff chase at this stage of the season. In a year where many expected them to be in the bottom of the standings, they instead are just one point shy of a wild-card position through 49 games.

The Flames aren’t likely to take over the top wild-card spot given the current points separation, meaning that in order for the Oilers to play them, they would need to finish atop the Western Conference standings. The outcome doesn’t seem all too likely right now, though fans throughout Alberta are praying it winds up happening.

The Flames are a gritty and determined group, but don’t possess the offence they would need to defeat this Oilers team. It also remains to be seen how rookie goalie Dustin Wolf will handle the bright lights of the playoffs. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them win a game or two against the Oilers should they face one another, but getting the Flames in the first round would be the ideal matchup for head coach Kris Knoblauch’s squad.

Los Angeles Kings

Though the Oilers are currently atop the Pacific Division, they are tied points wise with the Vegas Golden Knights. Should Vegas wind up winning the division, it’s likely that the Oilers and Kings will face off in the first round for the fourth-straight season.

The Kings have had a solid season under Jim Hiller, amassing a 26-16-6 record. They’ve also been able to do so without defenseman Drew Doughty, who has only just recently returned to action after suffering a broken ankle in the preseason.

The issue for the Kings is that they don’t have a true superstar talent up front. Anze Kopitar, while still incredible, isn’t as dominant as he once was. Adrian Kempe is their best offensive talent, and while Kevin Fiala has also been a solid producer in the past, he’s in the midst of a down season. They’ve lacked the horses to knock the Oilers off the past three years, and there’s no sign indicating that will change should they meet up once again this spring.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks entered this season with big expectations after not only winning the Pacific Division but nearly knocking the Oilers out of last year’s playoffs. Things haven’t gone as planned, however, as they’ve ran into some serious injury trouble, though the even bigger concern is the drama going on behind the scenes.

It’s become increasingly evident that Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller don’t see eye-to-eye, and one of them may end up being moved ahead of the 2025 Trade Deadline as a result. Something may need to give in regard to a trade as the Canucks are currently outside the playoff picture.

Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl scores in the first period during game two of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jamie Douglas/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As disappointing as they’ve been, though, the Canucks do possess a ton of talent on their roster. They were able to give the Oilers a real run for their money last year, and, if they’re able to sneak in, could wind up being a much tougher out than many would expect. If they can get things turned around in the near future, they’re a team to watch out for.

Colorado Avalanche

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Avalanche have had a number of issues. Their depth has been criticized, and their goaltending hasn’t been anywhere near good enough. To their credit, they stabilized their crease with the additions of MacKenzie Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood, and still have some of the game’s best in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

The good news for the Oilers, should they meet up in the first round, is that the Avalanche just got a whole lot weaker up front. While they were able to acquire a very good top-six forward in Martin Necas and also added a depth piece in Jack Drury, it came at the cost of a bona fide superstar in Mikko Rantanen. Losing the 28-year-old is a huge blow for the Avalanche’s Cup aspirations.

While a series between the Oilers and Avalanche would look a whole lot different than it did a few years ago, it’s still far from an ideal matchup for the Oilers. They have several depth options who are capable of performing alongside MacKinnon, and have a very strong blue line led with Makar and Devon Toews.

Oilers Positioned for Another Deep Run

Though anything can happen in the playoffs, the Oilers appear to be in a great position to get back to the Stanley Cup Final. Along with two of the game’s top superstars in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they also have several other forwards who can put the puck in the net. Their blue line is strong with a top pairing of Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, and they were recently able to add John Klingberg to help bolster it even further. Perhaps this Oilers group can be the team to bring the Cup back on Canadian soil for the first time since 1993.