What Team Czechia Would Look Like at the 4 Nations Face-Off

When it comes to the 4 Nations Face-Off, there has been no shortage of focus on the digit at the beginning of the event’s name: “4”. With no disrespect to Canada, the USA, Sweden and Finland, four of hockey’s top powerhouse countries, its hard to ignore the nations that didn’t make the cut as the NHL pursued a more compact, streamlined international tournament.

Now, some of the choice exclusions made sense. Russia is a major hockey power, but they remain subject to a ban by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) based on safety concerns related to their ongoing war with Ukraine. Switzerland and Germany have both produced impressive showings at recent IIHF World Championships, but don’t have enough NHL representation to field a full team.

That leaves one nation with a legitimate gripe regarding their omission from the event. Czechia currently ranks fourth in the world and stands as the reigning IIHF world champions. Yet, as Boston Bruins superstar and Havirov, Czechia native David Pastrnak hasn’t been shy about pointing out, they were snubbed despite being currently ranked ahead of the Americans and Swedes.

After winning the #MensWorlds, David Pastrnak wants to see Czechia in the 4 Nations Face-Off. 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/xm4kislmwb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2024

So, what would a Team Czechia look like at the 4 Nations Face-Off? Using the same framework established to build the existing teams (13 forwards, seven defensemen, three goaltenders), let’s take a look at what Czechia could bring to the table and how their roster would stack up against the rest of the field.

Team Czechia Forwards

Filip Chytil (NYR)

Radek Faksa (STL)

Tomas Hertl (VGK)

Ivan Ivan (COL)

David Kampf (TOR)

Jiri Kulich (BUF)

Jakub Lauko (MIN)

Martin Necas (COL)

Tomas Nosek (FLA)

Ondrej Palat (NJD)

David Pastrnak (BOS)

Jakub Vrana (WAS)

Pavel Zacha (BOS)

A theoretical Team Czechia would have to be driven by its talented forward corps. Pastrnak is the headliner, but the Czechs would boast other offensive weapons at their disposal. New Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas brings a level of game-breaking speed that would wreak havoc on any opposing blue line, while Tomas Hertl, Ondrej Pala,t and Pavel Zacha are firmly-established top-six NHL forwards. Pastrnak and Zacha could carry over the chemistry they have as linemates with the Boston Bruins.

Holy crap what a pass from Pavel Zacha to David Pastrnak pic.twitter.com/npLavBnDBB — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 22, 2024

That talent carries over into the middle-six, as well. The Czechs could serve up a nice mix of veterans like David Kampf, Radek Faksa, and Jakub Vrana to go along with Buffalo Sabres rising rookie Jiri Kulich, the double-named Ivan Ivan and Filip Chytil of the New York Rangers. Veteran fourth liner Tomas Nosek also brings some two-way versatility down the lineup.

The glaring weakness of this group – apart from the lack of a true number-one center – is in its end-of-bench depth. Truthfully, our all-snubs team (the cast-offs from the four participating nations) has more to offer at the bottom of the lineup than the Czechs do. Lauko has bounced between the NHL and American Hockey League this season, but he gets in by virtue of a lack of viable alternate options. The forward corps would be highly vulnerable to injury, as Matej Blumel and Adam Klapka highlight an underwhelming list of ‘next-in’ candidates.

Team Czechia Defensemen

Radko Gudas (ANA)

Filip Hronek (VAN)

David Jiricek (MIN)

John Ludvig (COL)

Jan Rutta (SJS)

David Spacek (MIN)

Stanislav Svozil (CBJ)

Against some of the world’s most dynamic scorers, the Czech blue line would admittedly be in tough. The recently-returned-from-injury Filip Hronek would be relied upon to carry the defensive load, a task he should be up for given his 23-plus minutes of average ice time this season for the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Radko Gudas would provide a gritty, physical edge and Jan Rutta would bring the big-game experience of two Stanley Cup victories as part of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After that, however, things start getting thin on the back end. Since Hronek and Gudas occupy the right side, Rutta would likely be part of the top pairing as a left defenseman even as he shows signs of slowing down at 34 years old. Behind him, Czechia would have to rely on some combination of David Jiricek, David Spacek, and John Ludvig, who bring all of 100 NHL games worth of experience between them, to log serious minutes. Spacek, the son of Czech standout blueliner Jaroslav Spacek, has yet to even make his NHL debut, while Stanislav Svozil brings just two games of NHL experience to the table.

Team Czechia Goaltenders

Lukas Dostal (ANA)

Petr Mrazek (CHI)

Karel Vejmelka (UTA)

Though lacking in some of the major names that adorn other 4 Nations Face-Off rosters, Czechia’s goaltending offers an intriguing collection of talent. The Czechs could deliver a healthy balance of youthful potential and steady experience between the pipes.

Lukas Dostal would be Team Czechia’s best option in net. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Earning the starter’s nod would almost surely be Lukas Dostal. Though just 24 years of age and relatively inexperienced internationally, the Anaheim Ducks goalie is making a name for himself at the right time in the midst of what’s been a solid season despite the Ducks’ struggles. His breakout campaign (13-13-4 record with a 2.96 goals against average and a .908 save percentage) has kept Anaheim treading water in the Pacific Division and has essentially rendered long-tenured starter John Gibson as both a backup and trade candidate.

Given Dostal’s inexperience, backing him up with a veteran presence would be critical. Petr Mrazek’s 2024-25 campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks hasn’t been as good as his 2023-24 season, but he’s still helped bring at least some stability to a struggling young team. And just as important as Mrazek’s consistent play would be, he would bring invaluable experience for Dostal to lean on. Likewise, Karel Vejmelka would probably serve as a trustworthy third option, earning the nod over the likes of Vitek Vanecek and Dan Vladar as a result of a strong season with the Utah Hockey Club (11-14-3, 2.47 GAA, .912 SV%).

While it’s easy to sympathize with Pastrnak’s frustrations about being a top NHL star with no opportunity to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the reasons for Czechia’s exclusion become more clear the closer you look at their roster. Would it be fun to see he, Hertl, Necas and others get the opportunity to prove themselves against the world’s best? Sure, but the weaknesses (defense and depth) are evident enough that it’s hard to make a case for the Czechs being on the same level as the participating quartet. Congratulations on the World Championship, Czechia, but the talent level has shifted this time around.