Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Golden Knights – 1/30/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (24-19-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-5)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Jake Christensen — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson
Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)
After going on a six game winning streak, the Blue Jackets have won two of their last five games. Life without Sean Monahan is tough, but this is a resilient team that’s shown a lot of life this season.
Status report
Sillinger will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Raphael Lavoie — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Cal Burke
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
Burke was recalled from from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson on Thursday. … Pearson moves down to the fourth line and Lavoie moves to the third.
