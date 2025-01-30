Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Golden Knights – 1/30/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Jake Christensen — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body)

After going on a six game winning streak, the Blue Jackets have won two of their last five games. Life without Sean Monahan is tough, but this is a resilient team that’s shown a lot of life this season.

Status report

Sillinger will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Raphael Lavoie — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Cal Burke

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

Burke was recalled from from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … The Golden Knights assigned forward Jonas Rondbjerg to Henderson on Thursday. … Pearson moves down to the fourth line and Lavoie moves to the third.

