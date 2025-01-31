Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: 2024-25 Midseason Update

With the world juniors and half of the NHL season in the books and behind us, it is time once again to look at the Detroit Red Wings’ prospect pool and see who the cream of the crop is.

As has been the case for a few years now, the Red Wings possess a deep pool of prospects varying in roles and upside. There were some significant changes in the last ranking as players joined and exited the organization, and that continues into this ranking.

To qualify for this ranking, players must have rookie status in the NHL, meaning they are under the age of 26 and they have played less than 25 games in the NHL. That means forwards Marco Kasper and Elmer Söderblom, as well as defenseman Albert Johansson have graduated as both are in the middle of their rookie season with the Red Wings. That means the second-ranked (Kasper), sixth-ranked (Johansson), and 13th-ranked (Söderblom) prospects from the last ranking are no longer included, which has caused a small ripple effect throughout the rankings.

Without further ado, let’s get into the rankings.

25. (C/LW) Brennan Ali – 2022, 212th Overall

Notre Dame (NCAA) – 26 GP, 5 G, 15 P

Previous Rank: NR

Brennan Ali has steadily improved since beginning his collegiate career at Notre Dame last season. He’s a high-energy forward that likes to be involved with everything going on on the ice. When nothing is going on, he also has the ability to make things happen, often through hard work in the corners and on the forecheck.

Ali’s skating ability and overall hustle is noticeable whenever he is on the ice. He uses it to apply pressure on the opposition, often creating puck battles, loose pucks and turnovers in the process. He knows what to do with the puck when he has it in scoring position, he looks to move the puck into those areas when he isn’t there himself. Might be nothing more than a fun player to track over the next few years, but I definitely have my eyes on him.

24. (W) Charlie Forslund – 2024, 176th Overall

Mora IK J20 (J20 Nationell) – 27 GP, 7 G, 16 P

Previous Rank: NR

Charlie Forslund is a player that has a lot of tools you look for in a good offensive player, and his raw talent is evident whenever he is on the ice. At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, he’s a big boy that could get even bigger before all is said and done, and he isn’t afraid to use his size to his advantage. In the offensive zone, he looks to get the puck on net, and he puts himself in the high-danger areas to create quality chances.

Forslund is positioning himself to be a big jumper in these rankings the next time around. He seems to have a good understanding of what he can do and how to put himself in a position to do it. If he closes this season out on a high note, I’d like to see him in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) next season to see how his offensive game translates in a league that is notoriously hard to score in.

23. (C) Noah Dower Nilsson – 2023, 73rd Overall

Frölunda HC (SHL) – 30 GP, 4 G, 8 P

Previous Rank: 24

After missing most of last season due to injury, this season loomed large for Noah Dower Nilsson. The early returns have been promising. He displays the offensive instincts that made him a noteworthy prospect in his draft class, and he doesn’t play like he’s afraid to get hurt again. You never know how a young player will respond to the situation he was in last season, so it’s nice to see that he seems to be picking up from where he left off.

Dower Nilsson’s biggest weapon is his shot. When he has had success in the past, it has been as a shooter and as someone that looks to make something happen in the offensive zone. Draft profiles listed him as a potential middle six forward, and I think that is still obtainable. If he can take his production to another level, he’ll be a prospect you should really start keeping an eye on.

22. (D) Anton Johansson – 2022, 105th Overall

Leksands IF (SHL) – 33 GP, 3 G, 6 P

Previous Rank: Honorable Mention

Folks that follow along with the Red Wings’ prospects with some regularity are likely familiar with Anton Johansson, even if he has been on and off of these rankings. He was a standout during last year’s World Juniors, putting his physical tools on display as a big-bodied defender (6-foot-4, 196 pounds) with underrated mobility. Though his offensive totals never jump off the page, he has good mechanics in the offensive zone and a good understanding of how to create scoring opportunities.

Early this year, Red Wings assistant general manager Nicklas Lidstrom was asked for his thoughts on Johansson’s development.

“Anton has become more stable in his play,” Lidstrom said. “That comes with more experience and with the confidence from getting to play a bit more…He’s also become more solid in his own zone, goes hard into the corners and tries to be physical. He’s progressing all the time and has a strong development curve.”

Johansson is a prospect I’ll admit I wrestle with when it comes to ranking him. I like the tools, and he has progressed in the right direction since the Red Wings drafted him. I could probably be convinced he should be ranked higher, but there are some guys ahead of him I still haven’t given up on yet….

21. (C) Redmond “Red” Savage – 2021, 114th Overall

Michigan State University (NCAA) – 20 GP, 5 G, 11 P

Previous Rank: 20

This is not how Redmond Savage imagined this season would go. Named the captain of the Michigan State Spartans prior to this, his second season with the program, he was coming off of a solid Junior season that saw him put up 27 points in 38 games while exhibiting the grit and fearlessness that has always characterized him as a prospect. Instead of building on that success, he struggled to stay in the lineup while battling injuries, and now he finds himself at the end of the road for this season.

MSU HC Adam Nightingale says Red Savage is out for the year — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) January 28, 2025

It will be interesting to see where Savage goes from here. The Red Wings have until June 1 to sign him, otherwise he becomes an unrestricted free agent. In my opinion, he showed enough last season and even this season to warrant an AHL contract at the very least. I wonder if current Griffins forward/NHL tweener Sheldon Dries is ultimately a good comparable for what Savage can/will be at the professional level.

20. (G) Carter Gylander – 2019, 191st Overall

Toledo Walleye (ECHL) – 17 GP, 10-4-3, 2.45 GAA, .914 SV%

Previous Rank: Honorable Mention

Carter Gylander is a name that has floated around Red Wings Land for a while now. As a member of Steve Yzerman’s first draft class as the Red Wings’ general manager (GM), Gylander has been in the system for a while now, with this season being his first as a professional. Though he currently sits in a backup role with the Toledo Walleye, Detroit’s ECHL affiliate, he has continued to show the promise he showed throughout his collegiate career with Colgate University.

Gylander saw plenty of action in Colgate’s crease, featuring in over 100 games across his four seasons, including 71 as Colgate’s starter in his Junior and Senior seasons. He enjoyed varying levels of success throughout his four seasons, and he seems to have settled in nicely in Toledo. I’m not convinced he’ll be anything more than a minor-league goaltender at this point, but even that has its value, and it shouldn’t be a surprise if he continues on an upward trajectory. Special shout-out also to his teammate Jan Bednář, the Walleye’s starter and another Red Wing draft pick – though he is not under contract with the Red Wings like Gylander.

19. (F) Liam Dower Nilsson – 2021, 134th Overall

IF Björklöven (HockeyAllsvenskan) – 41 GP, 18 G, 35 P

Previous Rank: 23

I’ll keep this one pretty brief. I believe when you look and even ask for something from a specific player, and then that player goes out and does it, you have to give them the credit they are due. With that in mind, here’s what I said about Liam Dower Nilsson the last time I ranked him:

If he can carry the momentum from last season to the 2024-25 campaign…that would make me feel a lot better about projecting him as a forward in one of the North American leagues. Still, he picked a good season to impress. I could be convinced he belongs a few spots higher on this ranking.

The elder Dower Nilsson did just that, and so up the rankings he goes. There are players ranked behind him that I think have higher upside as an NHL player, but I’m not going to argue with the results and progress this player has had. His ranking here is a testament to what he has done over the last year and a half.

18. (C/W) Ondřej Becher – 2024, 80th Overall

Grand Rapids (AHL) – 28 GP, 3 G, 7 P

Previous Rank: 22

After enjoying a highly-productive season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, Ondřej Becher made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) this season with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He has settled in well with the Grand Rapids Griffins, playing a regular role as the team’s fourth-line center.

When Becher is at his best, he creates plays on the rush and he finds passing lanes in the offensive zone. You see good offensive habits when he plays, and you also see an almost-21-year-old playing in a league filled with players much older than him. That he has already nailed down a regular role in the AHL is promising – the Red Wings aren’t shy about assigning young players to the ECHL to maximize their playing time. He’s someone to keep an eye on over the next couple of years.

17. (LW) Cross Hanas – 2020, 55th Overall

Grand Rapids (AHL) – 38 GP, 6 G, 11 P

Previous Rank: 18

To Cross Hanas’s credit, he is playing a regular role in the Griffins’ lineup this season. That was not the case last season as he bounced in and out of the lineup, and he rarely made an impact when he did play. While he still isn’t living up to the promise he showed a couple seasons ago, his game does seem to be maturing now that he is in his third season as a professional.

Hanas likes to play an aggressive brand of hockey. Not necessarily in terms of throwing his body around, though he can definitely be a thorn in the opposition’s side from time to time. Instead, he wants to be involved offensively and he’ll attack the puck/puck-carrier to do so. He seems to have reigned in his habit of taking bad penalties – surely a reason why he’s been in the lineup more than out – but he still needs to find another level offensively if he’s going to realize the potential that made him a second round pick almost five years ago.

16. (LW) Dylan James – 2022, 40th Overall

University of North Dakota (NCAA) – 23 GP, 7 G, 13 P

Previous Rank: 19

Dylan James sees a bump in his ranking partially due to graduations from players ranked ahead of him, but also due to his own play. Like the Dower Nilsson brother ranked right behind him, I had specific things I wanted to see out James this season.

James is a battler who is going to make a living at the pro level by harnessing his two-way game. This season, he’s finding ways to make an impact on special teams (check), he’s engaging in puck battles and playing like an upperclassmen (check), and he’s finding ways to utilize his skating ability other than to just move himself around the ice (check). I’ve been pretty unmoved by him in recent rankings, so I’ll happily take what I’ve seen from him since last summer.

15. (D) Eemil Viro – 2020, 70th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 36 GP, 1 G, 3 P

Previous Rank: 25

Eemil Viro is the biggest jumper in this version of the rankings, jumping 10 spots from the last time around. However, this is mostly due to a change in my internal process I use to rank these players. He has always intrigued me as a prospect, and I think a lot of the things that made him an intriguing prospect are starting to show up in his AHL performance, thus explaining why he’s on pace to set a new career-high for games played with the Griffins in his third year here in North America.

Eemil Viro, Grand Rapids Griffins (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Viro has never been a high-octane player offensively. Instead, he excels at making smart, simple plays that move the puck up the ice and out of danger. I’ve always thought an ideal outcome for him would be to become a player like former Red Wing Olli Määttä that can be trusted to play a sound defensive game for around 18 minutes a night. While I still think Viro has a ways to go before we can start talking about him as an NHL defenseman, he seems to be catching up with the intricacies of the North American game. Playing a regular role this season while also maintaining steady progress is enough to give him a bump here.

[To clarify Viro’s bump here a bit more, I consider the players ranked behind him to be long-shots at becoming NHL players; Viro begins the transition to players that I think have a realistic shot at realizing their NHL dreams. In other words, this is the part of the list where things get exciting.]

14. (D) Antti Tuomisto – 2019, 35th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 36 GP, 2 G, 17 P

Previous Rank: 15

Purely from an offensive standpoint, Antti Tuomisto seems to have figured things out in the AHL. As of this writing, he is a point away from tying his total from last season; his current offensive pace would place between Simon Edvinsson and Albert Johansson in terms of what they produced in the AHL. If Tuomisto was ever going to make a name for himself, it was going to be by using his offensive tools, and they seem to be coming along nicely.

The big question I have is simply if it’s enough. Johansson was never a high-end point producer, but he made up for it with his play at both ends of the ice as well as his ability to make life a little bit easier for his defensive partner. Edvinsson, well, he was ranked at the top of these rankings for a while for a reason. I don’t know that Tuomisto truly has a path to the NHL, at least within the Red Wings’ system. He was Yzerman’s second draft selection as Detroit’s GM, picked before Johansson and after Moritz Seider, and we all know where those players are right now. I am pleased with Tuomisto’s progress over the last couple of years, but again: is it enough?

13. (F) Emmitt Finnie – 2023, 201st Overall

Kamloops Blazers (WHL) – 42 GP, 27 G, 65 P

Previous Rank: 21

One thing I’ve learned from conversations and interactions with different folks is that when it comes to Emmitt Finnie, you are either ALL-IN or you don’t know enough or haven’t seen enough to be at that level of excitement. That being said, he is an extremely exciting prospect that is a ton of fun to watch. If you are all-in on this kid, I get it. I’m getting there too.

The captain of the Kamloops Blazers fits the Red Wing mold: his work ethic is unquestionable, he carries himself with a maturity beyond his age, and he finds ways to contribute all over the ice. He is currently in the top-10 for points in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He featured in three games late last season with the Griffins, and all expectations are that he will join them again once his season with the Blazers has come to an end.

Let’s see him carry this level of play over to the AHL, then I’ll fully buy in. Regardless, the prospect pool is in good shape if a player like Finnie is your 13th-best prospect.

12. (C) Max Plante – 2024, 47th Overall

University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) – 11 GP, 6 G, 14 P

Previous Rank: 16

Now here’s a fun little player. Max Plante has been more effective than your average freshman this season with Minnesota-Duluth, putting up potent offensive numbers while also playing a role on both the power play and the penalty kill. Simply put, the kid is electric and he takes great joy in creating and finishing scoring opportunities.

Plante was also part of the gold medal-winning Team USA at this year’s World Junior tournament. While not in a premiere role, he still made plays and kept momentum in the Americans’ hands. He is a highly-active player all over the ice, making him a ton of fun to watch. He has a certain assertiveness to his game that I think could lead him to become a special player. It’s probably way too early to think about this, but I wonder if there are any conversations about him going pro at the end of Minnesota-Duluth’s season.

11. (D) Shai Buium – 2021, 36th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 37 GP, 0 G, 15 P

Previous Rank: 12

After three seasons and two championships with the University of Denver, Shai Buium has made the jump to the AHL and looks like he could be a contributor on a Calder Cup winning team. He has always been a puck-mover, going back to his days in the United States Hockey League, but what has been most impressive this season is his ability to keep the play in front of him and push the pace without making unforced errors.

Hear from Griffins rookie defenseman Shai Buium who had an assist on Seger’s goal in tonight’s loss#GoGRG #LGRW pic.twitter.com/POXySRBC92 — Hockeytown West Podcast (@HockeytownWpod) January 11, 2025

Buium looks comfortable whenever you watch him play. He has been a net-positive defensively this season, and it feels like he already has a good understanding of how to good defense translates to good offense. It will be interesting to see how the rest of this season unfolds for the San Diego-native. I think there is a reality where he is the Griffins’ top defender come playoff time, and that could send shockwaves throughout their lineup and the Red Wings’ system. He may be ranked 11th here, but I am half a season away from giving him a spot comfortably in the top-10.

10. (RW) Jesse Kiiskinen – 2023, 68th Overall

HPK (Liiga) – 33 GP, 12 G, 33 P

Previous Rank: 14

Jesse Kiiskinen was a standout at the World Juniors earlier this month (Jan.) As an alternate captain for Team Finland, he was tied for the second-most goals in the tournament with six in seven games. He showed the whole world how dangerous his shot is, especially when he finds his way into the slot. Over in Finland, he often sets up shop in “Ovechkin’s Office” as a right-handed shot on the left-hand side.

Across Kiiskinen’s body of work to this point in the season, he has established his ability to score, create, battle for pucks, put himself in position to score, and work his butt off all over the ice. There isn’t anything his game truly seems to be lacking, and it seems like it’s just a matter of how high the ceiling is here. Originally a Nashville Predators prospect, he’s going to win over Red Wings fans as soon as they meet him. I imagine the AHL awaits him in 2025-26.

9. (D) William Wallinder – 2020, 32nd Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 31 GP, 2 G, 12 P

Previous Rank: 8

The Red Wings’ first pick in the 2020 draft was Lucas Raymond. Their second pick was William Wallinder, a Swedish defenseman with good size and puck-moving abilities. Now in his second season with the Griffins, Wallinder looks to be at or near the top of the depth chart in terms of NHL call-ups as he was summoned to Detroit back in December for a quick call-up. Though he did not play any games with the Red Wings, it shows that there is some confidence in him within the organization.

When I watch Wallinder, I wish I saw more of a disruptor. I’m talking about a player that can control the tempo of the game, speeding it up or slowing it down at their will. The best puck-moving defensemen have that ability, and I think that trait will be key if he is going to reach his ceiling. He’s a top-10 prospect here because his game has matured a ton from where it was two or three years ago and I think he could play a safe enough game to survive in the NHL. If he wants to succeed at that level (and hold his place ahead of Buium), I’d like to see him assert himself when he the puck. Edvinsson was the Griffins’ ace on the blue line last season, and I think that spot is still up for grabs this season.

8. (C) Amadeus Lombardi – 2022, 113th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 20 GP, 9 G, 15 P

Previous Rank: 11

Whether it was when he was a Flint Firebird or now as a Griffin, anyone that has watched Amadeus Lombardi play will tell you that he is a ton of fun to watch. He is a great skater, he can create off the rush and within an offensive scheme, he competes all over the ice, and his name is just so freakin’ fun. But a recognizable name is not the only reason most Red Wing fans have heard of this former fourth-round pick.

Lombardi has already exceeded his goal total from last season, his first in the NHL, and injuries have been the only thing capable of preventing him from looking good as a top six center. He’s a playmaker first, though, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch him get a full grasp on how to create in the AHL this season. He took his skittishness from last season and turned it into aggressiveness, and the results have followed. I wouldn’t say he’s NHL-ready quite yet, but I think we might be having that conversation a year from now.

7. (RW/LW) Michael Brandsegg-Nygård – 2024, 15th Overall

Skellefteå AIK (SHL) – 29 GP, 5 G, 10 P

Previous Rank: 5

Earlier this season, a colleague of mine sent me a message while watching Michael Brandsegg-Nygård play:

“Did the Red Wings draft a Patrik Laine with two-way ability?”

Since then, it’s been kind of funny to watch some folks sour on Brandsegg-Nygård because his offensive totals aren’t blowing anyone away this season. In his draft-plus-one (D+1) season, Lucas Raymond scored just six goals in 34 games. Brandsegg-Nygård has a few more games to match that total, and I’d say Raymond has become a potent offensive performer in the NHL. Brandsegg-Nygård has all the traits of a natural goal-scorer, but he has that Red Wing DNA that makes him a hard worker up and down the ice and a pain in the you-know-what to play against.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brandsegg-Nygård has been sometimes too aggressive this season. He leads his team in penalty minutes, and you typically want your goal-scorers on the ice instead of in the penalty box. He will learn to channel that aggression with time, as I don’t think you want him to completely remove it from his game. While my colleague’s Laine comparison is still on the table, I find myself thinking of two other players when I think about what he could be: New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier and former Red Wing Brendan Shanahan.

The latter outcome would be a lot fun.

6. (G) Trey Augustine – 2023, 41st Overall

Michigan State University (NCAA) – 19 GP, 13-3-3, 2.07 GAA, .928 SV%

Previous Rank: 9

The only thing more impressive than Trey Augustine’s gold medal he earned as Team USA’s starting goaltender at this year’s World Juniors is the gold medal he earned as Team USA’s starter in last year’s tournament. The only thing more impressive than what he did as Michigan State’s freshman starter last season is what he has done this season as a sophomore starter. Pretty much everything this kid does is impressive and he would be the unquestioned “goalie of the future” for a lot of organizations.

Augustine is widely recognized as a top goalie prospect in the world right now, and for good reason. He is relatively small for a goaltender (6-foot-1, 194 pounds), but he combines strong positioning with a high-end processor that allows him to anticipate plays as they develop. There are some out there that will make the argument he is the best goaltender in the Red Wings’ system, and they honestly have a solid argument to make. I just think there’s one guy that’s a bit further ahead right now, and I’m sure you all know who I’m referring to – but we’ll get to him in a little bit.

5. (LW) Carter Mazur – 2021, 70th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 6 GP, 1 G, 4 P

Previous Rank: 4

Unfortunately, Carter Mazur’s season did not begin the way he had hoped. He was injured in the third game of the Griffins’ season and then was out for three months, returning to the lineup on Jan. 23. It’s a real shame because he was positioned to push for a spot in the NHL this season along with Kasper.

That being said, Mazur seems to be picking up right where he left off. He has two points in his three games since returning to the lineup. After finishing second in points among Griffins skater last season, he has looked comfortable at the AHL level this season in his limited action. He’s a player that can make things happen with his body, his stick, and his mind, and the fact he’s a Jackson, Michigan-native leads me to believe he’s going to become a fan favorite when, not if, he reaches the NHL. We’ll see if his injury holds him back at all this season; it’s the only thing preventing him from being two spots higher in this ranking.

4. (LW) Dmitri Buchelnikov – 2022, 52nd Overall

Vityaz Moscow Region (KHL) – 47 GP, 13 G, 40 P

Previous Rank: 10

I think it’s safe to say that Dmitri Buchelnikov has already become a favorite among fans that are privy to the Red Wings’ prospect pool. I’ve interacted with people that believe he is the top prospect in the organization – and I understand where they are coming from. He was an intriguing prospect from the moment Detroit drafted him, but this season looks like it will go down as the one where intrigue turned into legitimate excitement.

Buchelnikov is a skilled, creative winger that looks to score every time he has the puck. While competing in arguably the second-best league in the world, he has learned to assert himself in the offensive zone. He identifies passing lanes when they are available, and he has a lethal release from a shooting position. Optimistically, this kid could be the next Kirill Kaprizov, and that would be a huge get for an organization that lacks that type of talent outside of one or two players. I’m still hesitant on his NHL projectability, and I’ll believe he’s coming to North America when I see it, but if there has ever been a time to buy stock in “Buch”, this is it.

3. (G) Sebastian Cossa – 2021, 15th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 24 GP, 14-7-3, 2.20 GAA, .921 SV%

Previous Rank: 7

Sebastian Cossa makes his debut in the top three of these rankings in his fourth season in the Red Wings organization. Since he was drafted 15th overall back in 2021, he has been widely considered the franchise’s “goalie of the future”, and he has made steady, continuous progress towards fulfilling that potential.

Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Cossa is the Griffins’ go-to goaltender this season after claiming that role late last season. He had the most team’s successful season for a rookie goaltender since Petr Mrazek led the Griffins to a Calder Cup championship back in 2013. Cossa’s confidence in the crease is palpable, and he has made immense progress in the technical side of his game. He absorbs shots and uses his athletic gifts to give himself a chance to stop second and third-chance opportunities. He is a highly competitive individual that is aggressive in his crease. His aggressiveness makes him a lot of fun to watch, but the most important thing is that he has gotten better and better at stopping the puck.

Cossa recorded his first NHL win earlier this season, and there are many more to come if he continues on his current trajectory.

2. (C) Nate Danielson – 2023, 9th Overall

Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL) – 40 GP, 4 G, 22 P

Previous Rank: 3

Nate Danielson, the Red Wings’ top pick in the 2023 draft is in the midst of his first full season in the AHL. Throughout his draft year and the following season, he built up a reputation for being a difficult player to play against due to his compete level and strong two-way play. Much like Kasper before him, he is a natural center that does not necessarily excel at anything specific offensively, but he has a nose for the net, and he likes to be involved in the play.

Also like Kasper, Danielson had a bit of a slow start to his AHL career. Danielson’s youth is well-represented thanks to his string bean frame, and he can get knocked around a little too easily because of it. Adding muscle/weight would go a long way for his development, but he already has a lot of the intangibles you look for in a forward in his mold. He is active on both the power play and the penalty kill, leading me to believe that he will be able to carve out a long, fruitful career for himself in the NHL. I still have questions about his ceiling in the NHL, but there’s little reason to be concerned at this stage of his career.

1. (D) Axel Sandin Pellikka – 2023, 17th Overall

Skellefteå AIK (SHL) – 33 GP, 10 G, 24 P

Previous Rank: 1

The thing about prospects is that they are ultimately a niche interest. Most fans only care about who plays for their favorite team today, not who could play for that team in a year or two. Because of this, most fans only know their favorite team’s top prospects, with the exception of maybe a handful of truly exceptional prospects from around the league.

So when I tell you that Axel Sandin Pellikka is well-known around the league and thousands, if not millions of hockey fans wish he was prospect for their favorite team, it means something. He is a truly exceptional prospect that has a chance to be something special for the Red Wings.

He made a name for himself as Team Sweden’s captain at the World Juniors, and it seemed like he was in on everything the Swedes tried to do. He is an excellent puck-mover with top-notch offensive IQ. More importantly, his defensive game continues to mature, which will be key for his development if he is going to be more than just a power play merchant in the NHL. I do think a year in Grand Rapids would do him some good next season, mostly to adapt to the North American game while also further developing his defensive game. It would not surprise me if he is in the NHL sooner than that, though.

With Seider, Edvinsson and Johansson already settled in in Detroit, it is easy to get excited about what the organization’s blue line could look like in the near future.

Top Prospects by Position

Left Wing Center Right Wing Dmitri Buchelnikov Nate Danielson Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Carter Mazur Amadeus Lombardi Jesse Kiiskinen Emmitt Finnie Max Plante Charlie Forslund Dylan James Ondřej Becher Cross Hanas Liam Dower Nilsson Brennan Ali Redmond Savage Noah Dower Nilsson

Left Defense Right Defense William Wallinder Axel Sandin Pellikka Shai Buium Antti Tuomisto Eemil Viro Anton Johansson

Goaltenders Sebastian Cossa Trey Augustine Carter Gylander

Just Missed

(C/W) Alexandre Doucet

(LW) Jakub Rychlovský

(G) Jan Bednář

(LW) Maximilian Kilpinen

(LW) Austin Baker