Predicting Rangers’ Remaining Offseason Moves & Trades

The New York Rangers have kicked off their offseason by firing Peter Laviolette and quickly pivoting to hire Mike Sullivan to assume the head coaching duties – but much work still lies ahead.

A coaching change in the NHL could go a long way, but now Sullivan and president and general manager Chris Drury must make the correct personnel decisions. Below, we list our predictions on what the rest of the offseason might look like.

Re-Signing K’Andre Miller & Will Cuylle

Starting with the restricted free agents (RFA), the most obvious ones are Will Cuylle and K’Andre Miller.

K’Andre Miller of the New York Rangers checks Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Particularly, there’s a clear need to keep Cuylle. He does just about everything above the NHL average in the offensive zone, whether that’s crashing the net or dominating the puck on the cycle. He is never going to turn into a star in the NHL, but he’s a player the Rangers have badly lacked before he entered the league. The 23-year-old, who is coming off a career-high 45-point season, shouldn’t be too expensive either. The average annual value (AAV) shouldn’t be anymore than $4 or $4.5 million, if even that high. It’s a no-brainer to keep him around, even on a short-term bridge deal.

It’s a little more complicated for Miller, but it’s probably best to keep him around, although 2024-25 wasn’t his best season, where he averaged an expected goals for (xGF) rate of 47.86 percent, according to Natural Stat Trick. Still, Miller has shown flashes with his skating and in a shutdown defensive role, and it’ll be tough to find someone comparable in the market who’s as young and promising as the Saint Paul, Minnesota native. Miller could be a great fit for Sullivan, who wants to play more of a fast-paced game.

Depth RFA Re-Signings

Expect the Rangers to at least bring back some other depth RFAs. It would be no surprise to see Arthur Kaliyev and Brendan Brisson back in the organization. Both players have offensive upside. Also, Matt Rempe will likely be re-signed and get a chance under the new coaching staff as well. They all should cost around $1 million AAV or less.

Adios Kreider

It seems like parting ways with Chris Kreider, who has two seasons left at $6.5 million AAV, is inevitable. The 2009 homegrown first-round pick has been all over the rumor mill in the past year. Now that we are into the offseason, the timing feels right.

In fact, Larry Brooks of the New York Post wrote in a recent article: “There is a strong sense that the feeling is mutual and that after 13 years with the organization, Kreider recognizes that the relationship has run its course and that he needs a fresh start” (from “Why Rangers’ Mike Sullivan hire isn’t same-old, same-old — and the looming questions coach must answer,” the New York Post 5/7/25).

It’s unclear if the Rangers will be able to trade the 34-year-old winger, who is coming off a 30-point season, one of his worst in the NHL statistically ever. But Kreider still brings plenty of value, as he has earned a reputation across the league as one of the best net front presences and has appeared in over 120 playoff games. If the Rangers can’t find the right deal, a buyout is possible. It seems like the right thing to do for the player, even if Drury isn’t crazy about the dead cap the team would have to absorb over the next few years.

Offering Zac Jones a Fresh Start

It was once hoped that Zac Jones would develop into an offensive defenseman who could play inside the top four. While the 2020 third-round pick has shown flashes, his journey with the Rangers has been bumpy. Jones has failed to secure a consistent role inside the top six under three different coaches.

There’s a chance that the 24-year-old turns into a quality NHL defenseman who plays every night – but it’s hard to foresee that being with the Rangers. Here’s another situation where Drury does right by the player and deals him for a later-round draft pick to offer the young defenseman a fresh start elsewhere.

Rangers Make Splash for Veteran Defenseman

The Rangers made a series of moves last season to retool the defensive core, from the Jacob Trouba trade to acquiring Carson Soucy. While Soucy played well next to Adam Fox with a 63.28 percent xGF rate at the end of last season when on the ice together, keep in mind that 12 games is a small sample size. It’s hard to imagine Soucy, who has mostly played a bottom pair role throughout his career, will be able to match up against the game’s top players each night with Fox.

That’s why we ultimately think that if the right defenseman comes available in the offseason, Drury will pull the trigger. That player might be Ryan McDonagh, who has one year left on his contract at $6.75 million. His full no-trade clause will turn into a partial no-trade in July. With the Tampa Bay Lightning coming off their second straight disappointing season that resulted in another first-round exit, it wouldn’t be ludicrous to think they could be looking to clear cap space and make changes. If McDonagh becomes available, don’t be surprised to see Drury strike and make a deal for the former Rangers captain.

We predict McDonagh will be back in a Blueshirts sweater in exchange for Soucy and a third-round pick.

Kane Returns to Broadway

The offseason of reunions will continue with Patrick Kane, whose time was limited in New York to just 19 regular-season and seven playoff games after getting acquired as a rental in 2023.

The three-time Stanley Cup winner was targeted by Drury last offseason, but Kane ultimately decided to re-sign with the Detroit Red Wings. This time around, the Rangers get it done in free agency and bring Kane back to New York.

Likewise, there will be other small moves like American Hockey League (AHL) signings – but this is our prediction. Ultimately, Sullivan and Drury will need to sit down together and map out a plan this offseason because it’ll be up to them.