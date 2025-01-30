Projected Lineups for Wild vs Canadiens – 1/30/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
WILD (30-17-4) at CANADIENS (24-21-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton — Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Status report
The Wild did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 3-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Fleury will start after Gustavsson made 32 saves Wednesday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Rafael Harvey-Pinard — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Arber Xhekaj — Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble — David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)
Status report
Xhekaj will take on penalty killing duties with Guhle out indefinitely; the defenseman had surgery Wednesday after he was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. … Struble was recalled from a conditioning assignment with Laval of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will play his first NHL game since Jan. 10. … Harvey-Pinard will make his season debut after being recalled from Laval on Saturday.
