Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Hurricanes – 1/30/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (16-29-5) at HURRICANES (31-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno

Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier

TJ Brodie — Nolan Allan

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Ethan Del Mastro

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status report

Aho will be a game-time decision after missing the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday because of an illness; if he cannot play, Carolina would likely dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Jost, a forward who has missed 14 games, participated in the morning skate but will not play.

