Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Hurricanes – 1/30/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (16-29-5) at HURRICANES (31-16-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert — Lukas Reichel — Nick Foligno
Colton Dach — Ryan Donato — Philipp Kurashev
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alec Vlasic — Louis Crevier
TJ Brodie — Nolan Allan
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Ethan Del Mastro
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin), Craig Smith (back)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)
Status report
Aho will be a game-time decision after missing the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday because of an illness; if he cannot play, Carolina would likely dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Jost, a forward who has missed 14 games, participated in the morning skate but will not play.
