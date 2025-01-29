Blackhawks’ Bertuzzi Beginning to Find Stride in Chicago

Tyler Bertuzzi starts seasons slowly. He did when he played for the Detroit Red Wings who drafted him in 2013. He did after joining new clubs like the Boston Bruins in 2022 and the Toronto Maples in 2023. And his first 10 games with the Chicago Blackhawks this season were no different. It’s simply a fact, and I wrote about it last October to try and quell any concerns.

It’s also a fact that, after the first 10 games of a season, Bertuzzi’s production increases. It takes time for him to find his footing, whether that be with the same team or a new team. Now, about halfway through the season, with 50 games under his belt, we can assess whether or not he is following the same trend.

Bertuzzi’s production has certainly increased in the 40 games since his initial 10. Though his averages are slightly lower than previous seasons, on a Blackhawks team starved for offense, he has begun to pull his weight.

The Numbers

Through the first 10 games of this season, Bertuzzi scored only two goals and posted a minus-6 rating. In the 40 games since, he has posted 15 goals and 11 assists. His .65 point-per-game pace in that span is only slightly slower than the .70 average on other teams after the first 10 games of a season. Interestingly, his 15 goals in those 40 games lead all Blackhawks, as no other player has more than 15 goals this season. Connor Bedard scored his 14th last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Looking at those numbers more closely, we see that nine goals and eight assists have been at even strength, meaning 17 of his 26 points (or 65%) of his production has come at 5-on-5. That matters on a team that has only scored 98 even-strength goals this season, well below the league average of 116.

Bertuzzi’s average shot total per game has dropped from 2.1 to 1.58 after the first 10 games of this season. That is a decrease of .52, meaning that his production is coming from fewer chances. He’s also scoring almost all his goals (15 of 17) from right in front of the net. What’s more, his average ice time per game has remained almost identical: 16:08 and 16:09.

These numbers indicate that Bertuzzi is beginning to feel comfortable in Chicago playing his game. He’s scoring more goals on fewer shots from the greasy spots he’s known to thrive. He’s signed for four years, so you want him to find his groove. After all, he has not played for the same team in two consecutive seasons since 2022. The Blackhawks might be able to unlock some flashes of the Bertuzzi who scored 62 points in 2021-22.

Predictions for the Final Stretch

In October, I predicted Bertuzzi would finish this season with 52 points. His .65 points per game pace over the remaining 32 games would see him net another 21 points, including 12 more goals and nine more assists. That would give him 49 points, not too far from the original prediction. Though, not eclipsing that 50-point threshold certainly seems more underwhelming.

These numbers should not be too surprising. Bertuzzi seems like he will slot in on the Blackhawks exactly as he has on other teams—a 50-point player who provides depth and bite. The four-year term and $5.5 million cap hit of his contract make his production more difficult to digest. He has proven he can be effective in the playoffs, and that’s where much of his recent worth was built. But since the Blackhawks won’t be in the postseason anytime soon, he won’t have that additional opportunity to justify his contract.

Bertuzzi doesn’t need to justify it too much, however. He wasn’t brought in to be a high-end offensive producer. He’s meant to provide stability and experience during a rebuild. If he can maintain this level of play—while improving his starts to seasons—most Blackhawks fans will be pleased to have him help navigate this era.