Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Jets – 1/30/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (35-14-3) at BRUINS (25-21-6)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo — David Gustafsson — Parker Ford

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)

Status report

Ford is expected to make his NHL debut. … Lowry is with the team, but the forward will not return at least until the Jets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau

Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Vinni Lettieri

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Status report

McAvoy will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. … Kastelic has been practicing, but the forward remains on injured reserve.

