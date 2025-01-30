Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Jets – 1/30/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (35-14-3) at BRUINS (25-21-6)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Rasmus Kupari — Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo — David Gustafsson — Parker Ford
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Brad Lambert, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)
Status report
Ford is expected to make his NHL debut. … Lowry is with the team, but the forward will not return at least until the Jets host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Justin Brazeau
Cole Koepke — John Beecher — Vinni Lettieri
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle, Oliver Wahlstrom, Michael Callahan
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Status report
McAvoy will return after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. … Hampus Lindholm is getting close to returning, but the defenseman will not play. … Kastelic has been practicing, but the forward remains on injured reserve.
