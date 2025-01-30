Jets Place Morgan Barron on Injured Reserve

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Morgan Barron on injured reserve.

There is yet to be confirmation as to the exact nature of Barron’s injury or how long he will be out. It’s possible the injury occurred late in the third period of the Jets’ 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday when Barron delivered a massive hit on Kirby Dach in front of the visitors’ bench. Dach got the worst of the collision by far, going flying, but Barron appeared to bang his midsection on the boards.

The 26-year-old Barron, a staple of the Jets’ fourth line and penalty kill, has five goals and three assists for eight points and a plus-5 rating in 52 games this season.

Morgan Barron, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Jets called up spark-plug forward Parker Ford Thursday as their three-game road trip continues tonight in Boston against the Bruins. Ford, who has yet to make his NHL debut, has 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 36 games for the Manitoba Moose this season.

Barron joins captain Adam Lowry on the shelf. Lowry suffered an upper-body injury Jan. 20 against the Utah Hockey Club and is not expected back until after the 4-Nations Face-Off break.

The Jets, first in the Western Conference at 35-14-3, will attempt to win their fifth-straight game this evening at TD Garden.