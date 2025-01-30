3 Takeaways From the Devils’ 5-0 Shutout Victory Over the Flyers

The New Jersey Devils hosted the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. After a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Jan. 27, the Devils were looking for vengeance and managed a 5-0 shutout victory on home ice.

Jake Allen Shutout

With goaltender Jacob Markstrom out with an injury, Jake Allen has had to step up. Last night, he stopped all 24 shots, recording his third shutout in 18 games this season – his last shutout was on Nov. 4 against the Edmonton Oilers. In Monday’s game against the Flyers, Allen allowed three goals on 28 shots for a save percentage of .880%. After last night’s win, he now has eight on the season with an overall save percentage of .908%.

A shutout win was just what the team needed since they will not have Markstrom to rely on for the next few weeks. The Devils recalled Isaac Poulter from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Utica Comets, to back up Allen, but he has yet to see any NHL ice time. Nico Daws, the other Comets goalie, has also been called up a few times this season, but without back-to-back games on the schedule, it’s unclear if either of them will earn any starts, especially after Allen’s performance against the Flyers.

Devils Bring Physicality

The Devils played a very physical game against Philadelphia. At the seven-minute mark of the second period, the Devils had three players in the box while the Flyers had two, all for roughing. Still, the Devils managed to score two power-play goals on three opportunities, while the Flyers were 0 for 4 on the night. The face-off wins were relatively evenly split, with the Devils winning 50.9% to the Flyers’ 49.1%.

New Jersey had 22 hits, including two from their hit leader, Paul Cotter. Their physical game allowed the Devils to regain possession, take control of the game, and limit the Flyers’ chances to make plays. This is what the Devils needed to get back on track. They can thank their physicality for this win.

Hughes Brothers Each Score an Incredible Goal

Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes scored goals in this game. Luke scored early while Jack closed out the game for the Devils. Off a flubbed Flyers pass, Luke skated from one end of the ice to the other with Jack. Despite his brother being open, Luke took the shot, scoring the second goal of the night for the home team. This was Luke’s first goal since Dec. 27 against the Carolina Hurricanes and his fourth of the season.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jack’s goal came at the beginning of the third period. Brett Pesce got the puck out of the Flyers zone, sending a pass to Jack. With Jesper Bratt on his side, he made a break for the net. He passed to Bratt, who sent the puck back to Jack, who let it fly for the fifth and final goal of the night.

Jack’s goal was his 20th of the season, making it the fourth season in a row he’s scored 20 goals – he also has 40 assists and his 60 points lead the team. He trails only Nico Hischier for most goals; Hischier has scored 24 goals this season. Hughes last scored on Jan. 25 against the Montreal Canadiens, for a two-game gap between goals.

Let’s Do That Again

The Devils have a few days to rest before their next game on Sunday, Feb. 2, when they visit the Buffalo Sabres in KeyBank Center and then they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 4.