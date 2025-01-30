Stars’ Heiskanen Out Week-to-Week After MRI

According to many reporters who were at Dallas Stars practice this morning, coach Pete DeBoer said that Miro Heiskanen is week-to-week with a lower-body injury after having an MRI on Wednesday. He will also miss the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He will be seeing a specialist on Thursday, at which time we will have more information.

#TexasHockey Practice Update:



• Per Pete DeBoer, Miro Heiskanen is currently “week-to-week.” He had an MRI yesterday & is seeing a specialist today. They’ll have more information after that.



• On his 4 Nations status: “doubtful, but that’s not my place to say definitively.” — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) January 30, 2025

The Stars’ defenseman was injured in Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights when Vegas forward Mark Stone dove for the puck, colliding with Heiskanen’s left leg. Stone was called for tripping on the play but was not fined or suspended by the NHL.

Miro Heiskanen heads to the locker room after being tripped by Mark Stone 😳 pic.twitter.com/0i0VWQGJ2i — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2025

Reinforcements

The Stars have recalled defenseman Kyle Capobianco from the Texas Stars. On top of Heiskanen being out, Nils Lundkvist is also out of the lineup, dealing with an upper-body injury. Capobianco is a skilled, puck-moving defenseman, which the Stars will need more of with their best blueliner out for the foreseeable future.

Capobianco has five goals and 12 points in 73 career NHL regular season games. Between the 2023-24 season with the Manitoba Moose and 2024-25 with the Texas Stars, the 27-year-old defenseman has 14 goals and 82 points in 104 games.