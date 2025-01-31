Jets Well Represented on TSN’s Top 25 NHL Players Ranking

Four Winnipeg Jets have cracked TSN’s midseason Top 25 NHL Players Ranking.

It should come as no huge surprise the Jets are well represented considering how many dominant players the 36-14-3 team, which sits atop the Central Division and Western Conference, has.

Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who is putting up absurd numbers and is the heavy favourite to win his third Vezina Trophy and is also getting Hart Trophy chatter, is the highest-rated Jet on TSN’s list at fourth. The netminder owns a 32-7-2 record, 2.00 goals against average, .927 save percentage, six shutouts, and 28.8 goals saved above expected in 41 starts.

Kyle Connor is the Jets’ first skater at 10th. The top-line left-winger is on pace to be the first Jet in the 2.0 era to record 100 points in a season and leads the team with 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists.)

Mark Scheifele, Connor’s linemate, ranks 17th. The centre and Jets 2.0’s first-ever draft pick in 2011 has 31 goals and 28 assists for 59 points in 53 games in the first year of a seven-year extension he inked in October, 2023.

Josh Morrissey, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele (first, second, and third from left) are all on TSN’s midseason Top 25 NHL Players list. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Defenseman Josh Morrissey rounds out list at 25th. The top-pairing blueliner is right in the thick of the Norris Trophy conversation again thanks to another strong all-around season, with five goals and 39 assists for 44 points and strong possession numbers through 53 games.

The Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl was ranked first, while the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon and Oilers’ Connor McDavid ranked second and third, respectively.