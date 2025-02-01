Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Oilers – 2/1/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg — David Kampf — Steven Lorentz

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Reilly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Fraser Minten, Philippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Status report

Knies, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, will return to the lineup. … Tavares is also expected to return after six games with a lower-body injury. … Reaves and Minten, each a forward, will come out. … Timmins comes in for Myers, a defenseman … Jacob Quillan, a forward, has been reassigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League.

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Viktor Arvidsson — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

Draisaitl moves up from his usual spot centering the second line to play with McDavid. … Perry also moves up to the Oilers top line in place of Hyman … Kapanen comes in for Philp, a forward … Ekholm, Klingberg and Kapanen sat out practice Friday due to illness, but each is expected to play.

