Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Oilers – 2/1/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (30-19-2) at OILERS (32-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP
Advertisement: 0:22
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg — David Kampf — Steven Lorentz
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Morgan Reilly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Fraser Minten, Philippe Myers, Ryan Reaves
Advertisement: 0:13
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Status report
Knies, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, will return to the lineup. … Tavares is also expected to return after six games with a lower-body injury. … Reaves and Minten, each a forward, will come out. … Timmins comes in for Myers, a defenseman … Jacob Quillan, a forward, has been reassigned to Toronto of the American Hockey League.
Latest for THW:
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Tavares, Knies & Berube
- Connor McDavid vs. Auston Matthews Head-to-Head History
- Maple Leafs’ Struggles in One Area Highlight Tavares’ Importance
Oilers projected lineup
Advertisement: 0:03
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Viktor Arvidsson — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Advertisement: 0:05
Status report
Draisaitl moves up from his usual spot centering the second line to play with McDavid. … Perry also moves up to the Oilers top line in place of Hyman … Kapanen comes in for Philp, a forward … Ekholm, Klingberg and Kapanen sat out practice Friday due to illness, but each is expected to play.
Latest for THW:
- Something’s Up With Connor McDavid
- Thoughts on Oilers’ Quarter-Century Teams
- Connor McDavid vs. Auston Matthews Head-to-Head History