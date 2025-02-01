Maple Leafs’ Struggles in One Area Highlight Tavares’ Importance

The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again in the midst of another three-game losing streak this month and the problems are evident. With the secondary scoring and offense drying up, the Maple Leafs have only managed to find the back of the net three times over their last three games. That alone is a cause for concern for a team that has a lot of skill, even though they’ve adopted a responsible game within their own zone.

While the team is getting their chances, their lack of ability to convert on them has cost them the last month. With a number of injuries plaguing them, it’s evident that they need all their regulars back as soon as possible, especially John Tavares as his absence has been felt offensively. Much like when Jake McCabe was out previously and the defense took a hit, Tavares is needed up front as he’s been a big factor for their success all season.

Tavares Brings One Key Element

The good news is that Tavares is on the verge of returning from a lower body injury, as he appears to be ready to play against the Edmonton Oilers. It was a major blow to the team’s top-six when he took an awkward fall while practicing the power play two weeks ago.

Tavares has been a critical player for the Maple Leafs this season. He has registered 20 goals and 42 points in 44 games before he went down and he still sits third in team scoring. He’s a major producer at even strength with 33 points (second overall on the team) and when he’s on the ice, he has a 65.38 high danger goals for percentage. His 65.31 goals for percentage is also the highest on the team. Those numbers alone show how important he is in the offensive zone and within the dangerous areas on the ice.

John Tavares celebrates a goal as Andrei Vasilevskiy looks on (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From watching the games with Tavares out of the lineup, there has been a major difference in the way the Maple Leafs have played in one area. They aren’t strong enough down low or winning battles along the boards as often. They get out muscled and aren’t in position to keep plays alive. Tavares has excelled in both areas, showing great strength and positioning to win battles and maintain possession when on the attack. The Maple Leafs really haven’t been showing any sort of consistency in that area over the last few weeks and it’s impacted their ability to sustain pressure.

Tavares is effective at winning those battles and creating a strong net front presence. It’s a big reason why the Maple Leafs were successful to this point. That execution and ability has really been hit or miss without him in the lineup. His game is built upon being that factor to seal off the boards and quickly regain possession of the puck to maintain zone time and generative offensive opportunities. Those plays that lead to those chances have been scarce and getting Tavares back in the lineup can help out greatly.

Tavares a Difference Maker

While many have been critical of Tavares’ $11 million cap hit on the backend of his current contract, he’s clearly an integral part of this lineup. While it’s fair to say that he may not be worth that amount now, both him and the team have that interest to work on a new deal at a cheaper cap hit.

Related: 3 Maple Leafs Draft Targets From Erie Otters-Owen Sound Attack Game

Even though he’s 34 years old, he certainly hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down as his game has benefited the Maple Leafs to this point. He has 461 points in 484 games with the blue and white and has scored 204 goals in the process. He has battled some serious injuries throughout, but he still manages to come out on top when he’s healthy. To say anything otherwise, is questionable at best as he provides an element that this team desperately needs to get back and execute.

Whatever he’ll earn on his next contract is going to benefit both team and player. Tavares can still carve out an important role at a cheaper price given what he can do to win battles and be a factor in front of the net. Having him back in the lineup is definitely an added bonus, as his skillset can help turn the Maple Leafs’ offensive woes around and back to the way it was before he went down with an injury.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.