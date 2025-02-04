Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sabres – 2/4/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (26-20-7) at SABRES (21-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger
James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Dylan Gambrell
Injured: Zach Werenski (undisclosed), Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
Werenski and Fabbro, each a defenseman, were not on the ice for the Blue Jackets morning skate Tuesday. … Marchenko was placed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely; the forward was injured when he was hit by an errant puck while on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday.
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Isak Rosen
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Connor Clifton
Jacob Bryson — Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Thompson was not on the ice for the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is day to day; the forward left early in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. … Samuelsson a defenseman, was also absent from the morning skate and will not play. … The Sabres could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game; if now, Lafferty would skate at right wing on the fourth line.
