Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sabres – 2/4/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger

James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Dylan Gambrell

Injured: Zach Werenski (undisclosed), Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Werenski and Fabbro, each a defenseman, were not on the ice for the Blue Jackets morning skate Tuesday. … Marchenko was placed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely; the forward was injured when he was hit by an errant puck while on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Isak Rosen

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Connor Clifton

Jacob Bryson — Henri Jokiharju

Dennis Gilbert

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Thompson was not on the ice for the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is day to day; the forward left early in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. … Samuelsson a defenseman, was also absent from the morning skate and will not play. … The Sabres could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game; if now, Lafferty would skate at right wing on the fourth line.

Latest for THW: