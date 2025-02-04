Projected Lineups for Blue Jackets vs Sabres – 2/4/25

by

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUE JACKETS (26-20-7) at SABRES (21-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Cole Sillinger
James van Riemsdyk — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Justin Danforth — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Kevin Labanc

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Jordan Harris

Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Dylan Gambrell

Injured: Zach Werenski (undisclosed), Dante Fabbro (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (broken jaw), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

Werenski and Fabbro, each a defenseman, were not on the ice for the Blue Jackets morning skate Tuesday. … Marchenko was placed on injured reserve and will be out indefinitely; the forward was injured when he was hit by an errant puck while on the bench in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Isak Rosen
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Connor Clifton
Jacob Bryson — Henri Jokiharju
Dennis Gilbert

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Thompson was not on the ice for the Sabres morning skate Tuesday and is day to day; the forward left early in the third period of a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. … Samuelsson a defenseman, was also absent from the morning skate and will not play. … The Sabres could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a second straight game; if now, Lafferty would skate at right wing on the fourth line.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner