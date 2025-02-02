Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Stars – 2/2/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (26-19-7) at STARS (33-17-1)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report:
Columbus did not practice on Saturday after defeating the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 in overtime on Friday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque
Mikael Granlund — Sam Steel — Logan Stankoven
Evgenii Dadonov — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Cody Ceci
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Granlund and Ceci is each expected to make his debut for Dallas after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … McDonald, a forward, and Kyrou, a defenseman, were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, had season-ending shoulder surgery and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday.
