Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Stars – 2/2/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report:

Columbus did not practice on Saturday after defeating the Utah Hockey Club 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque

Mikael Granlund — Sam Steel — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba — Cody Ceci

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Brendan Smith

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Granlund and Ceci is each expected to make his debut for Dallas after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … McDonald, a forward, and Kyrou, a defenseman, were recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, had season-ending shoulder surgery and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Saturday.

