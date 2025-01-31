Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Utah HC – 1/31/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Tarasov could start after Merzlikins made 25 saves Thursday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

