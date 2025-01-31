Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Utah HC – 1/31/25

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (25-19-7) at UTAH (21-21-8)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 2-1 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. … Tarasov could start after Merzlikins made 25 saves Thursday.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Alexander Kerfoot — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta — Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be reevaluated after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.
