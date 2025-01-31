Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Avalanche – 1/31/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (23-24-4) at AVALANCHE (29-21-2)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT2, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Alexandre Texier
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Radek Faksa — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Mathieu Joseph — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Oskar Sundqvist

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Parayko did not participate in the Blues morning skate Friday because of an illness but is expected to play. … Leddy, a defenseman, still needs to pass some tests in his recovery before he will be considered close to a return; he has not played since Oct. 15.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood — Jack Drury — Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Necas and Drury each will make his home debut with the Avalanche after being acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

