Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Stars – 1/31/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANUCKS (23-17-10) at STARS (32-17-1)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN
Canucks projected lineup
Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson
Jake DeBrusk — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Dakota Joshua
Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque
Evgenii Dadonov — Sam Steel — Logan Stankoven
Brendan Smith — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel — Esa Lindell
Kyle Capobianco — Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Heiskanen is week to week after the defenseman collided with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone during a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Marchment participated in the Stars morning skate Friday and is getting close to returning; the forward has missed the past 16 games after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27. … Capobianco was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday.
