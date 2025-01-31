Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Stars – 1/31/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (23-17-10) at STARS (32-17-1)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN

Canucks projected lineup

Danton Heinen — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Linus Karlsson

Jake DeBrusk — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Dakota Joshua

Quinn Hughes — Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Elias Pettersson, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Kiefer Sherwood (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Mavrik Bourque

Evgenii Dadonov — Sam Steel — Logan Stankoven

Brendan Smith — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel — Esa Lindell

Kyle Capobianco — Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Miro Heiskanen (knee), Nils Lundkvist (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Heiskanen is week to week after the defenseman collided with Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone during a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday. … Lundkvist, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … Marchment participated in the Stars morning skate Friday and is getting close to returning; the forward has missed the past 16 games after taking a puck to the face during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27. … Capobianco was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday.

