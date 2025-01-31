Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Sabres – 1/31/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (18-24-7) at SABRES (19-26-5)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kevin Gravel
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
Saros was not on the ice for the Predators morning skate Friday because of illness and will be a game-time decision.
More from THW:
- Canucks Vault Back Into a Playoff Spot With 3-1 Win Over Predators
- Projected Lineups for Canucks vs Predators – 1/29/25
- Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Ducks – 1/25/25
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Zach Benson
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Connor Clifton (illness)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. … Greenway skated with his teammates for the first time since having surgery; there is no set return date for the forward, who has missed 19 games.
More from THW:
- Grading Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams’ Draft Classes
- 5 Sabres Who Should Be Dealt by the Trade Deadline
- Status of NHL Rebuilds: Senators, Sabres, Canadiens & Red Wings