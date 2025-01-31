Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Sabres – 1/31/25

by

The Nashville Predators take on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (18-24-7) at SABRES (19-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kevin Gravel

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Saros was not on the ice for the Predators morning skate Friday because of illness and will be a game-time decision.

More from THW:

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Zach Benson

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Connor Clifton (illness)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Friday. … Greenway skated with his teammates for the first time since having surgery; there is no set return date for the forward, who has missed 19 games.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner