NHL Rumors: Hartman, Granlund, Ceci, Andersson, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, we have a look at the incoming hearing from the Department of Player Safety for Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman. Elsewhere, the Dallas Stars acquired Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci, and are looking to extend both players. Finishing off, reports suggest the Calgary Flames are confident they can extend Rasmus Andersson and are unwilling to move a few key pieces.

Hartman’s “Attempt To Injure” Penalty to Have Hearing

When a player is given a five-minute match penalty for attempting to injure an opponent, there is an automatic hearing for them. Hartman was beginning to show frustration throughout the first two periods of the Wild’s game against the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 1, with multiple hits, slashes, and extra shoving. While the Wild were starting to lose control of the game, Hartman started asking Senators players to fight, but none were willing to give up the momentum and entertain his offer.

As the second period was coming to an end, Hartman lined up for the faceoff against Tim Stutzle, and after disregarding the puck, drove Stutzle’s head into the ice. The Senators star was left bloodied and had to get repairs done in the intermission. Hartman was ejected from the game, and the Senators were given a five-minute power play, where they scored three goals.

Ryan Hartman, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This isn’t Hartman’s first time receiving supplementary discipline off a faceoff. Last season, Hartman had, again, disregarded the puck and high-sticked Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti. In the post-game interview, Perfetti stated that Hartman told him it was coming before the faceoff even happened and that it wasn’t personal but rather retribution for an incident in the last meeting between the two teams. Hartman was only fined and did not receive a suspension for the high stick.

Hartman has been suspended four times in his career, with his latest coming on April 1, 2024, where he received three games for throwing a stick at an official during a stoppage. Hartman is likely to receive a suspension for the play and will be regarded as a repeat offender, which could increase the amount of games.

Stars Already Interested In Granlund/Ceci Extensions

Before playing their first game for the Stars, Jim Nill is reportedly interested in talking to the newly acquired Granlund and Ceci about extensions. During Saturday Headlines, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said that Nill is going to try and meet with both of them about sticking around.

Granlund is on track for 71 points this season, which would mark a career-high. He is a great veteran center who has bounced around a bit and had his fair share of struggles, including his brief stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins and some of his time with the Nashville Predators. With the Sharks, Granlund took on the role of a great role model for the younger players, and led the way offensively.

Related: Stars Acquire Granlund & Ceci From Sharks for 1st & 4th Round Picks

If the Stars and Granlund can agree on a fair number in the three to four-year range, it makes perfect sense for them to keep him around, and he could have a realistic chance at his first Stanley Cup.

As for Ceci, the playoff experience is a huge part of his value. While he isn’t much more than a bottom-pair defenseman at this point in his career, he has done well in the playoffs in the past, and knows what to expect, especially after a Stanley Cup Final run with the Edmonton Oilers last season. The Stars will likely look to upgrade their right side of the defense in the offseason, but keeping Ceci as a depth option certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Flames Confident in Andersson Extension & Keeping Key Players

While not many people expected the Calgary Flames to be buyers this season, the trade for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee indicates that there is no desire for a rebuild on the horizon. Additionally, after reports of significant trade interest from plenty of teams for defenseman Rasmus Andersson, but in another part of Saturday Headlines, Friedman reported that the Flames are feeling very confident about being able to extend Andersson.

Andersson will be eligible for an extension this offseason and has been an excellent defenseman for the Flames over the past few seasons. Friedman also reported that the Flames are not willing to move center Nazem Kardi or defenseman Mackenzie Weegar. Both players, like Andersson, have been asked about by other teams plenty of times, and have a good amount of value. The difference between them and Andersson is that they have term on their contract, and are locked up with the Flames for a while.

There was some reason to believe that a full rebuild would be in the best interest of the Flames, but after a great start to the season, and still finding themselves well within the playoff race after the 50-game mark, general manager Craig Conroy is confident in the group, it willing to stick with them, as well as add to it.