Blue Jackets Use Third Period Rally to Stun Utah HC in Overtime

The Columbus Blue Jackets went into Friday night’s game against the Utah Hockey Club looking to finally win on the second night of back-to-back. They hadn’t done it all season, until Friday night.

Zach Werenski scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a 2-on-0 rush while Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson scored just over five minutes apart in the third to rally past Utah HC 3-2. Clayton Keller assisted on both Utah goals.

Zach Werenski scored the game-winning goal on Friday night in Utah. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This game was all Utah, until one crucial shift in the third gave the Blue Jackets all the momentum they would need.

Game Recap

The first period was a little crazy for ending 0-0. It included three penalties including a double minor to Ian Cole for high sticking James van Riemsdyk. JVR had to leave the game to get repairs. When he eventually returned, he was wearing a bubble.

The first period also saw a different sort of challenge initiated by the Blue Jackets. It appeared Daniil Tarasov batted the puck out of midair directly out of play. There was going to be a penalty for delay of game. Dean Evason took full advantage of the TV timeout to look at replays. They ultimately challenged it saying the puck hit Lawson Crouse before going out of play. The puck did hit Crouse making it a successful challenge and no power play for Utah.

Utah did have the better of the play in the first while outshooting the Blue Jackets 13-9. Then just 41 seconds into the second, Nick Schmaltz beat Tarasov to make it 1-0.

The Blue Jackets had a difficult time getting anything going in the first 40 minutes. Utah played hard and fast and seemed to be in control of the game. One had to wonder if the altitude of Salt Lake City was a factor given the energy spent in Vegas on Thursday.

Utah opened the third the same way they opened the second with a goal within the first minute. This time it was new first-line center Alexander Kerfoot who beat Tarasov just 29 seconds into the third.

The game tilted the Blue Jackets way thanks to a shift by Luca Del Belluz’s line with Mathieu Olivier and Zach Aston-Reese. They generated energy by cycling the puck. That seemed to wake the bench up.

Soon after, Kirill Marchenko beat Karel Vejmelka to make it 2-1. It was all Blue Jackets from there. It only felt like a matter of time before they’d tie the game given Utah’s struggles to hold leads.

Kent Johnson was able to tie the game with 8:18 left in regulation. His shot was ultimately deflected in off of Nick DeSimone’s skate.

With no more scoring in regulation, overtime was once again required to settle things. The Blue Jackets got a 2-on-0 rush with Werenski and Cole Sillinger. Vejmelka played Sillinger which left Werenski wide open for the easy tap in. That marked three consecutive OT wins with Marchenko, Sillinger and now Werenski scoring in 3-on-3.

Tarasov finished with 31 saves and was outstanding all night. Vejmelka finished with 20 saves. The Blue Jackets won on the second half of back-to-back for the first time all season in their first ever trip to Salt Lake City and the Delta Center. They now get a well deserved day off Saturday before playing the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Utah will host the St. Louis Blues on home ice Sunday night.