Stars Beat Canucks 5-3 for 4th Straight Win

The Dallas Stars (32-17-1) and Vancouver Canucks (23-17-10) each entered Friday night’s game at the American Airlines Center on three-game winning streaks, but it was the Stars who stretched their streak to four, defeating the Canucks 5-3 on home ice. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz each had two goals and three points, and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves in the win.

Conor Garland, Jake DeBrusk, and Carson Soucy had the goals for Vancouver, while Thatcher Demko made 11 saves in the loss.

Game Recap

The Canucks came out of the gates with a purpose, outshooting the Stars 7-1 early, but were unable to get the puck past Oettinger. After getting through the early surge from the Canucks, Oskar Bäck put the Stars up 1-0 at 9:12 of the first period. Colin Blackwell threw a pass from behind the net to Bäck, who shot the puck above Demko for his third goal of the season.

Vancouver controlled much of the play in the second period as well, outshooting Dallas 11-3. Their hard work paid off at 5:08 of the second, when Garland tied the game at 1-1. He shot the puck on a sharp angle near the goal line, getting it past Oettinger. Robertson put the Stars back on top at 16:29 on the power play, which was only the second shot in the period for the Stars.

Hintz scored his 21st of the season at 4:04 of the third period, flying past Noah Juulsen and backhanding a shot through Demko’s five-hole. He added an empty netter at 16:33 to put the Stars up 4-1.

DeBrusk cut the lead to 4-2 with a power play goal, collecting a rebound at the side of the net for his 18th goal of the season.

Robertson scored his second of the game into the empty net at 19:07 to bring the lead to 5-2. Soucy scored at 19:56 to make the final score 5-3.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Sunday night, as the Stars will host the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Canucks will host the Detroit Red Wings.