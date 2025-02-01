Boston Fleet Defeat New York Sirens in 3-2 Shootout Victory

The Boston Fleet hosted the New York Sirens on Jan. 31. The two teams previously met only once this season; the Fleet took the win 4-2 on Dec. 8. The Fleet were able to repeat their success tonight, taking home a 3-2 win in the shootout.

Game Recap

With 56 seconds left in the first period, Hannah Brandt received a boarding call after slamming Paetyn Levis into the boards. The Sirens had an opportunity here while Boston was shorthanded to get on the board. Alex Carpenter took a shot on net that was blocked by Aerin Frankel. The two teams scrambled to get the puck and it was knocked loose towards the blue line. Ella Shelton tried to get control of it, but Alina Muller was quicker. She scooped up the puck and skated to the net on a breakaway. With no one to pressure her, she scored a breakaway goal with 12 seconds left in the period. She was able to free Brandt from the box and earn the first goal of the night as the period came to a close.

Two minutes into the second, Sophie Shirley had to sit for hooking; the Sirens went back on the power play. The Fleet killed their second penalty of the night, and shortly after went on their first power play advantage. Jade Downie-Landry’s minor went under review, and it turned around in favor of the Fleet as it was upgraded to a double minor for attempted spearing. Abby Roque had a chance at a shorthanded goal with Levis. Levis tumbled into Frankel’s net with Hilary Knight. Knight and Levis began to get into it, and the pair each earned a penalty for cross-checking. In all of the excitement, an extra skater made their way onto the ice for Boston. Lexie Adzija sat for the minor and 4-on-4 hockey was underway. All of the penalties came to a close and 5-on-5 hockey resumed.

Aerin Frankel, Boston Fleet (Photo credit: PWHL)

This lasted for just seven minutes. Jessie Eldridge was sent to the box for an illegal body check. Again, there was no scoring on the power play and another penalty was called shortly after. With 2:05 left on the clock, Shay Maloney sat as well for an illegal body check. The play went under review, but it was determined that it would remain a two-minute minor. A scrappy period came to a close with the same score at the end of the first, 1-0 in favor of the Fleet.

Carpenter did not return to the bench for the Sirens in the third after exiting during the second period. Hopefully, all is well for her.

Three minutes in, Hannah Bilka received a pass from Megan Keller. She skated up to the faceoff dot and ripped a shot to extend Boston’s lead to two goals. Over the following six minutes, the penalties came raining down once more. The Sirens took three more minors while the Fleet took two. No goals were scored during these power play chances, but they did come after. Levis scored the first goal of the night for New York, but it was quickly waived off due to a high stick. Her stick came up over the crossbar as the puck went into the net, immediately disqualifying her goal. Roque immediately went to the box afterward for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Just 12 seconds later, Ella Shelton redeemed New York. Sarah Fillier made a breakaway with the puck, Shelton trailing behind her. She took a shot that was blocked, but Shelton was able to recover the rebound and put the Sirens on the board with five minutes left in the game. With two minutes left, she scored again. She received a pass from Roque and tipped the puck into the net to tie the game for the Sirens. Regulation time ran out, and the two teams headed to overtime.

The Sirens controlled the puck during the five minutes of 3-on-3 but were unable to score on Frankel, which earned her a historic milestone. She is the first goalie in the history of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) to make 1,000 career saves. With neither team able to score a goal, a shootout was necessary to determine the winner.

First up in the shootout was Muller. She skated up and scored on the first shot for Boston. Noora Tulus tried to answer back, weaving up the ice. She lost control of the puck, missing the first chance for the Sirens. Second up for Boston was Knight. The captain skated up the left side of the ice, taking a shot near the faceoff circle. She was able to get the puck past Corinne Schroeder to give the Fleet an edge in the shootout. Fillier was up next for the Sirens, but her shot was blocked by Frankel. In the third round, both Susanna Tapani and Eldridge missed their chances. In the fourth, Knight was up again but her shot was blocked by Schroeder. It all came down to Roque. She skated up towards the net but was unable to even shoot the puck. With the Fleet’s two goals in the first two rounds, they took the win 3-2.

Next Games

The Sirens will head back home to host the Montreal Victoire on Feb. 2 before the international break. The Fleet’s next game will be after the break, when they travel to the Prudential Center for a rematch with the Sirens on Feb. 12.