Kraken’s Yanni Gourde Undergoes Surgery, Out for 5-7 Weeks

The Seattle Kraken have faced some adversity this season, with several key players in their lineup getting injured. Yanni Gourde has been out since Jan. 2, when he suffered a lower-body injury against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kraken finally updated their fans on Gourde’s status.

Gourde has played in 35 games so far this season, earning 16 points via six goals and ten assists. He is on the cusp of breaking his 600th career game milestone, just 20 games shy. It appears he will have to wait a little bit longer until he can reach that mark.

Gourde joins Jordan Eberle, who is also out due to surgery recovery. The newly appointed captain sustained an injury on Nov. 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He underwent pelvis surgery and was expected to be out of the lineup for three months. There is one month left in his expected recovery time. Gourde is also one of the alternate captains to Eberle. Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz, and Matty Beniers also wear the “A” proudly on their chest.

Trade rumors were swirling with mentions of Gourde being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The official trade deadline is exactly five weeks from now. The March 7 deadline could coincide with Gourde’s return. It will be interesting to see how it all transpires over the next few weeks, but his fate will be down to the wire.