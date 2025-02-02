Projected Lineups for Devils vs Sabres- 2/2/25



The New Jersey Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres at Keybank Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (29-18-6) at SABRES (20-26-5)

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Dawson Mercer — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Justin Dowling — Tomas Tatar

Kurtis MacDermid — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Brett Pesce

Luke Hughes — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Brian Halonen

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Nico Hischier (upper body), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Haula, a forward, traveled with the Devils to Buffalo but will not play. … New Jersey recalled Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Ryan McLeod — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Tyson Kozak (illness), Connor Clifton (illness), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Kozak did not practice Saturday and is not expected to play.

