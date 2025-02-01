3 Takeaways From the Sabres’ 4-3 Win Over the Predators

The goal for the remainder of the 2024-25 Buffalo Sabres season is to find positive things to talk about. Though we could fill volumes with the negative things surrounding this team, that won’t get us anywhere. Besides, the Sabres are coming off a 7-2 thumping of the Boston Bruins, their hated rival, so everyone should be feeling good, right?

The Sabres looked very Sabre-esque against the Nashville Predators, jumping out to a lead before blowing it. Things ultimately turned out okay, however, and the Sabres walked away with a 4-3 win. Let’s get into the takeaways from Rob Ray Night.

Show Some Love for Rob Ray

We can’t talk about the game without mentioning the fact that Sabres legend Rob Ray was being celebrated as the newest member of the team’s Hall of Fame. The rugged enforcer spent 14 seasons with the Sabres, twice leading the NHL in penalty minutes over that span.

There aren’t many memorable Rob Ray goals – or many goals at all – but it was a different time in the NHL. As an enforcer, Ray protected his teammates and battled the heavyweights of the era. He and Tie Domi became one of the premier enforcer rivalries of the 1990s.

Rayzor has been part of the broadcast team for some time now, providing quick wit from between the benches, but it is nice to see him finally get the love from the organization that he deserves. There are lasting images for long-time Sabres fans like me. The 1990s will be remembered for Dominik Hasek’s sprawling saves, head coach Lindy Ruff’s solid if unspectacular teams, and Rob Ray shedding his jersey to trade blows with a premier enforcer. Congrats, Rayzor.

Sabres Have Building Blocks in Place

Onto the game itself. Trying to look on the positive side of things, rather than who should be traded or how well general manager Kevyn Adams has drafted, there are pieces in place for this team going forward. It won’t be a total rebuild, even if there are going to be sizable changes coming this offseason.

Related: NHL Rebuild Statuses: Senators, Canadiens, Sabres, Red Wings

Jiri Kulich is clearly one of those building blocks. Sure, we know guys like Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson aren’t going anywhere, but Kulich has been the guy to really stand out over the last month or so of turmoil.

Kulich stood out from the rest of his teammates on Friday night, as a pair of slick wrist shots found their way to the back of the net. In his last five games, he has four goals and seven points – he has been as hot as anyone of late. He’s found a place on the top line, and it could be a preview of the years to come.

Another Sabres Lead Blown

Though the theme for the remainder of the season is positivity, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention yet another blown lead by the Sabres. It has almost become an inevitability at this stage of the season. The Sabres got a lead? How long will it take before they blow it?

After Kulich’s 10th goal of the season made it 2-0, it took all of nine minutes before the Predators erased the lead. When Tommy Novak scored on a deflection early in the second period to make it 3-2 Nashville, it felt like just another one of those games the Sabres let slip by them. Thankfully, Jason Zucker tied the game midway through the period.

Jason Zucker, Buffalo Sabres (Photo by Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images)

Who is to blame for these blown leads? Is it coaching? Is it just a mentality the team has where they tighten up when they have a lead? It is easily the most frustrating thing about this season. The Sabres have blown an NHL-most 19 leads this season, including six in the third period. Cut that in half and the Sabres are right in the thick of the playoff race instead of in the basement.

The Road Ahead

The next two and a half months will be simple for the Sabres. Find what works, what pieces you want to build around going into the offseason and give them a chance to carry some positive momentum with them into next season.

There’s no telling who is going to be here come June and July, but we are starting to see some good indicators. Whether a big move ever comes remains to be seen, but it’s going to be something of an auditioning stage for the Sabres from now through the end of the season.