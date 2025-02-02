Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Avalanche- 2/2/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (23-24-6) at AVALANCHE (30-21-2)
3 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, ALT, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Anthony Richard — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton — Rodrigo Abols — Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)
Status report
Tippett, a forward, traveled with the team but isn’t expected to play Sunday. … Forwards Kuzmenko and Pelletier, each acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Thursday, still need to clear immigration and aren’t expected to be available Sunday. … Andrae, a defenseman, and Gaucher, a forward, were each recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kolosov, a goaltender, was recalled on Friday and defenseman Adam Ginning was assigned there.
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood — Jack Drury — Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
