Projected Lineups for Flyers vs Avalanche- 2/2/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (23-24-6) at AVALANCHE (30-21-2)

3 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, ALT, SN1

Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Travis Konecny
Anthony Richard — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton — Rodrigo Abols — Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers — Jacob Gaucher — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)

Status report

Tippett, a forward, traveled with the team but isn’t expected to play Sunday. … Forwards Kuzmenko and Pelletier, each acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Thursday, still need to clear immigration and aren’t expected to be available Sunday. … Andrae, a defenseman, and Gaucher, a forward, were each recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kolosov, a goaltender, was recalled on Friday and defenseman Adam Ginning was assigned there.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood — Jack Drury — Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

