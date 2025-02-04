Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Lightning – 2/4/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (29-20-4) at LIGHTNING (27-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
David Perron — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
Ullmark is expected to start after Forsberg made 25 saves in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendeniing — Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning reassigned forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Halverson signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.
