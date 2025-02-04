Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Lightning – 2/4/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (29-20-4) at LIGHTNING (27-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

David Perron — Ridly Greig — Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

Ullmark is expected to start after Forsberg made 25 saves in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Latest for THW:

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendeniing — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning reassigned forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Halverson signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.

Latest for THW: