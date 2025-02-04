Lightning Send Conor Geekie to AHL Syracuse

The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Conor Geekie to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today (Feb. 4).

The Arizona Coyotes originally drafted the 6-foot-4, 207-pound forward in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade, along with defenseman J.J. Moser, a 2024 seventh-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick on June 29, 2024.

While Geekie has been struggling of late, the move is likely due partly to the two-week break the NHL will be taking to conduct the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, allowing the 20-year-old to skate in meaningful games.

Geekie has played in 49 games for the Bolts this season, recording six goals and 12 points with two game-winning tallies and 86 hits. The Strathclair, Manitoba, native made his NHL debut on Oct. 11 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He logged his first career point, an assist on Oct. 22 against the New Jersey Devils, before scoring his first career goal four days later, on Oct. 26 versus the Washington Capitals.