Craig Berube Is Reshaping the Maple Leafs’ Defense

Now that we’ve watched the Toronto Maple Leafs for over half of the 2024-25 season, it’s pretty clear that current head coach Craig Berube and former head coach Sheldon Keefe have two distinct approaches to their teams’ defensive systems. No surprise, these reflect their different coaching philosophies and team compositions.

Differences Between Berube’s and Keefe’s Defensive Philosophy

Berube favours a more structured, hard-nosed defensive style. His system emphasizes physicality, solid positional play, and a focus on blocking shots. With the work of general manager (GM) Brad Treliving, who’s helped him create the team’s composition, the current Maple Leafs players typically use a “heavy” forecheck, working to suffocate the opposition in the neutral zone. The team also places a premium on winning defensive-zone battles and net-front protection.

When Berube’s defensive game thrives, it’s because the team can maintain a strong defensive structure. If the structure works, it forces turnovers and then capitalizes on them through quick counterattacks. Perhaps that’s one reason William Nylander gets so many breakaways this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

On the other hand, when Keefe coached the Maple Leafs, his team focused more on speed and transition play. His defensive system involved active puck movement and quick exits from the defensive zone. As a coach, he stressed tight defensive zone coverage and support from the team’s forwards.

At the same time, the Maple Leafs’ defencemen were often more involved in offensive play. They used their mobility to drive the transition out of the defensive zone. However, they still prioritized an overall balanced defensive game as a group. Perhaps it’s a reach, but could the difference between the two systems help explain Morgan Rielly’s difficulties this season?

A Quick Look at the Differences Between Berube’s and Keefe’s Defensive Philosophies

The following table helps show some of the differences between the two coaches.

Aspect Craig Berube

(Current Maple Leafs Coach) Sheldon Keefe

(Former Maple Leafs Coach) Defensive Philosophy Physical, structured, shot-blocking-focused Speed-based, quick transition with balance Forechecking Heavy forecheck, suffocating neutral zone Aggressive forecheck, more emphasis on speed Neutral Zone Play Strong zone coverage, controlling the blue line Focus on controlling the puck and transition Defensive Zone Net-front protection, battling along the boards Tight defensive zone coverage, quick breakouts Puck Movement Simple, direct plays, conservative on offence Active puck movement, quick zone exits

What Berube’s Shift Looks Like in Game Action

The Maple Leafs have long been known for their high-powered offence. However, against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, the defensive shift under new head coach Berube was apparent. Since taking over, Berube has introduced a more structured, physical, and disciplined defensive system. As noted, this shift prioritizes body positioning, zone coverage, and limiting high-danger chances. While it’s still a work in progress, the early signs suggest that Toronto is becoming more challenging to play against – especially in its defensive end.

One of the most apparent changes Berube has implemented is a shift away from reactive defending. Under Keefe, the Maple Leafs often focused on playing the puck, sometimes at the expense of defensive positioning. Berube, instead, has emphasized playing the man. That means boxing out opponents, closing passing lanes, and maintaining a strong net-front presence.

A Specific Example of How Berube’s System Worked Against the Oilers

Let’s look at a specific example of the difference in how the Maple Leafs are defending this season. With just over three minutes left in the first period, an Oilers’ defenceman decided to quickly carry the puck from the point toward the net to take a shot. In the past, under Keefe, the Toronto players would have been focused on the puck. During this play, Simon Benoit ignored the puck and the shooter. Instead, he concentrated on boxing out Kasperi Kapanen, which allowed goalie Joseph Woll to see the shot coming through.

Simon Benoit, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll made the save, but the puck rebounded toward Adam Henrique in front of the net. However, Henrique couldn’t play the puck because he was tied up by Pontus Holmberg, who was also ignoring the puck and playing the man. Holmberg’s decision allowed the puck to bounce harmlessly out to Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who could turn the play up the ice.

Berube’s thinking on how a team should defend is a bit old school, but when it works, it’s effective. Playing the puck (Keefe’s philosophy) is reactionary. Doing things to prevent opposing players from playing the puck is more proactive.

Berube’s philosophy aligns with how many championship-caliber teams defend. This season, rather than scrambling to retrieve pucks, Toronto is working to prevent opposing players from getting clean looks in the first place. By controlling the opposition’s body movement rather than just chasing the puck, the Maple Leafs are forcing more low-percentage shots and frustrating opponents in the offensive zone.

The Maple Leafs Are Maintaining a Stronger Net-Front Presence

Another area where Berube has made an impact is net-front battles. The Maple Leafs have long struggled with clearing the crease and limiting second-chance opportunities, but that is changing. Defenders like Benoit, Jake McCabe, and Chris Tanev are working to tie up the opposition’s sticks and clear bodies from in front of the net. These two strategies help ensure goalies like Joseph Woll aren’t fending for themselves on rebounds.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This commitment to defensive structure has been noticeable in key matchups against elite offensive teams. Against Edmonton, despite allowing 48 shots, the Maple Leafs largely kept the Oilers to the outside. This prevented the Oilers from getting the kind of high-danger chances that often lead to goals. In addition, even with high-danger chances, the last line of defence can usually stifle them.

The Logic of Physicality Without Drawing Penalties

Berube has also encouraged a more physical approach, but not at the cost of discipline. While the Maple Leafs have increased their physicality, they also avoid unnecessary penalties. Taking needless penalties has plagued the Maple Leafs during past seasons. Under Berube, players are taught to engage in battles strategically—delivering hits when necessary but focusing on maintaining structure rather than chasing big collisions.

There’s also a logic to the philosophy. Playing the body generally leads to fewer stick-related penalties because it reduces the need for defenders to reach with their sticks. That cuts down on accidental trips, slashes, and hooks. This physical style often focuses on positioning and timing, where defenders use their bodies to contain the puck carrier rather than relying on the stick to win battles. It’s also why a defensive system built around body checking and physicality can be an effective way to limit penalties compared to a system relying on aggressive stick work for puck retrieval.

The Road Ahead for Berube and the Maple Leafs

While the defensive transition is ongoing, the early returns suggest Berube’s defensive tweaks are making a difference. Perhaps it’s also why sometimes there’s a reversion to past playstyles. If the Maple Leafs can continue to refine their structure and commitment to playing the man rather than just the puck, the hope is that they will increase the defensive reliability needed to make a deep playoff run.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]