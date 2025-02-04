Red Wings’ Youth Shining Under Todd McLellan

When the Detroit Red Wings fired Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan on Dec. 26, 2024, the hope was that the former Red Wings assistant coach (2005-2008) could help spark a team that many believed could make the jump to a playoff spot. Not only has he helped spark the roster, but the Red Wings have been the hottest team in the league, tied with the Dallas Stars for most points (29) and wins (14) since hiring McLellan. While big-name players like Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond (amongst others) have played a big role in the team’s success, the influx and further in-season development of multiple younger players on the roster have also given the Red Wings an added boost.

McLellan Giving Younger Players More Opportunities

While players like 2022 first-round pick Marco Kasper and Jonatan Berggren had seen some success and opportunity with Lalonde behind the bench, McClellan has given them even more opportunity and responsibility since taking over. Both players have not disappointed, and Kasper has been one of the hottest rookies across the NHL in the 19 games he has played with McLellan as his head coach. He has worked up to the top forward line alongside Larkin and Raymond, not looking out of place.

After a slower start last season with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League (AHL), he did come on as the season progressed, and his first “full” season in the NHL has been no different. Some added confidence in his game has brought consistency and some extra bite to the top line. He constantly shows the willingness to go to the dirty parts of the ice to help make a play and has seen his offensive game go to another level on the top line (totaling 12 points in 19 games). Berggren, who signed a one-year extension this last offseason in hopes of getting long-term success at the NHL level, has also seen his play hit another stride as of late, tallying nine points in his last 19 games. He seems to have found his shot again, which has been touted in the past.

Another youngster who has gotten an even more prominent spot in the Red Wings’ lineup has been defenseman Albert Johansson. He made the team out of camp this season, but under Lalonde, he struggled to find solid footing in the lineup while averaging just north of 12 minutes of ice time a game. It has been the opposite ever since McLellan took over, though, with Johansson finding his spot in the lineup, playing in 15 of the 19 games McLellan has coached and averaging over 18 minutes a game. He has become more sound on the defensive side of the puck as the season has progressed, and like Kasper, he seems to be finding more and more confidence as well. He has helped create a strong second pairing alongside Simon Edvinsson, too. The offensive numbers have also begun to creep up, scoring one goal and tallying three assists in the last 19 games.

A player many have had high hopes for since he made his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season, Elmer Soderblom earned his way back to the big club after a strong start to his season with the Griffins and has been a massive help in the bottom six of the forward grouping. Not only does he bring size (6-foot-8) to the lineup, but he has also brought energy and a strong skill set. The big man has shown off his smooth hands and footwork throughout the seven games he has played since his call-up and has been rewarded with four points so far (one goal, three assists).

Plenty of Reason for Hope

With the Red Wings’ turnaround since hiring McLellan, thanks in large part to the mix of veterans and young players, there is plenty of reason for hope as a fan. This is especially the case regarding the performance of the younger players, tied in with the rising prospects in the organization’s pipeline.