Colorado Avalanche’s 3 Stars for January 2025

The Colorado Avalanche played 15 games in January for a record of 7-6-2, ending a very hectic month that saw massive organizational changes. They are fourth in the Central Division with 64 points, 13 points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot. Who stood out in the first month of 2025? In the third edition of the “Three Stars of the Month” series at The Hockey Writers, here’s a look at the three Avalanche players who deserve recognition.

3 Stars for January

Third Star: Cale Makar

After not receiving a December Star of the Month award, Cale Makar’s performance was much better in January, both offensively and defensively.

Makar finished the month with eight goals (the most by a defenseman that month) and three assists for 11 points, which is relatively low for him. However, January was not the best month for the Avalanche overall. Still, six of his eight goals came from multi-goal games, which helped propel them to a win. Jan. 2 against the Buffalo Sabres, two goals to help them come back from a 3-0 deficit after the first period and win 6-5 in overtime; Jan. 16 against the Dallas Stars helped them win a big divisional matchup 6-3 and finally, most recently, Jan. 26 against the New York Rangers, helping them win 5-4. Five of his goals were from even strength, and three came from the power play, which has slowly taken a turn for the better recently.

Makar’s goal-scoring has always been a massive factor in his playstyle and makes him one of the best defensemen in the league. His skating ability while on the blue line makes it easy to position himself best to send a wrist shot from the point that can either be tipped in front or land in the back of the net. With 19 goals, he is on pace to break his career high of 28, recorded back in the 2021-22 season, looking to be the first defenseman since Mike Green of the Washington Capitals to score more than 30 since the 2008-09 season. With 58 points on the season, he is 32 away from his career high in points, which he set last season (2023-24).

Second Star: Jonathan Drouin

Awarded his first-ever star of the season, despite the rocky start and the injuries he has dealt with, January was what many Avalanche fans expected to see from Jonathan Drouin and what he brings to the team offensively.

This season, he has dealt with unfortunate luck that has kept him off the ice for long stretches. He has played only 21 games, and the most games he has played so far have been in January—only one game in October, four in November, and one in December. In 14 games played in January, Drouin scored four goals and produced 10 assists for 14 points. Nine of those assists came from even strength and one on the power play. His 10 assists display the playmaking ability that meshes so well when paired with Nathan MacKinnon and the recent addition to the team, Martin Necas. It’s what made him so special last season when he set career highs in goals, assists, and points. He fits so well with the team’s offensive tactics, but we haven’t seen that entirely due to his injuries this season.

Drouin’s four goals have also been great to see. Three were from even strength, one was on the power play, and two of his four were game-winning goals. One was against the Stars on Jan. 18, where he scored the fourth goal of the game to make it 4-1, which ended up being the game-winner when the Stars scored two in the third period. His other one was against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 31, where he had a three-point night and scored the first goal of the game, which ended up being the game-winner as they shut out the Blues.

First Star: Nathan MacKinnon

Once again, MacKinnon led the way for the Avalanche this past month and has continued to do so this season. Finishing January with five goals, 13 assists, and 18 points isn’t his highest point total for a month, but as stated, January wasn’t the best for the whole team. All the goals were at even strength, eight assists were at even strength, and five were on the power play. He also finished with the second most shots in the month with 61.

MacKinnon’s production this season has been as consistent as ever, even with the struggles the Avalanche have had to deal with. Injured players, a disappointing power play, and seeing the linemate that you have been playing with for over nine years being traded hasn’t slowed him down one bit. Now, up to 20 goals and 60 assists for 80 points on the season, he might not catch up to his career-high 51 goals he set last season (2023-24), but he can try and catch up to his 89 assists. He is on pace to win his first-ever Art Ross Trophy and is also trying to take home his second Hart Memorial Trophy.

The Avalanche played their first game in February, against the Philadelphia Flyers, on Feb. 2 and shut them out 2-0. However, they will only play seven games this month. After the game against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 7, the two-week 4 Nations Face-Off break will begin, and they will not play again until Feb. 22 against the Nashville Predators.